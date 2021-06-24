Are you planning for a dental implant for your missing tooth? If so, there must be a lot of questions lingering in your mind right now. Dental implants are the most widely talked about treatment modality in dentistry nowadays. They are being considered the most common way to replace missing teeth. With that being said, here are a few important questions that you must ask your dentist before getting a dental implant done. Today, we have Dr. Richa Vats, Geriatric Dentist and Implantologist with us who will share some of the most important facts regarding implants. Scroll down to know everything. Also Read - Wearing Mask For Longer Time Can Give You Bad Breath: Tips To Avoid Halitosis

Are These Tooth Real Or Fake?

Dr. Richa: This is perhaps one of the most common and obvious first questions to ask before dental implants. A dental implant isn't an actual tooth, but a prosthesis used for replacing missing teeth. Basically, it's a small titanium fixture the dentist inserts into your jawbone, on top of which the dentist can attach a tooth. This process is done surgically. Implants serve as your missing teeth' roots. Since dental implants fuse with your jawbone, they won't make noise, slip, or cause bone damage like dentures or fixed bridgework may.

Does A Dental Implant Cause Any Adverse Effects?

Dr. Richa: A dental implant cannot harm the body adversely. The implant is completely submerged in the bone so you don't feel any foreign body sensation or irritation. Since it is made with titanium alloy it doesn't feel heavy either. Also, it is safe to get an MRI or a CT scan done with implants, a radiologist might have trouble interpreting this scan because of the scattering artifacts.

What Discomfort Can Dental Implants Bring?

Dr. Richa: While discomfort can vary between people, most individuals report getting their dental implant was much less uncomfortable than they anticipated it to be. During the surgical dental implant procedure, the dentist will give you an anesthetic, so you should feel minimal discomfort if any. If you follow the dentist’s post-operative instructions and take the prescribed antibiotics, you should experience minimal discomfort. Your dentist will likely prescribe you pain medication as well. Postoperative instructions are almost similar to that of a dental extraction, which includes a soft diet, no smoking. Basically not disturbing the surgical site.

Does An Individual’s Body Reject An Implant?

Dr. Richa: Very rarely does an individual’s body reject an implant. The very few rejections are due to rare allergies to the titanium alloy that make up the implant. In this case, your dentist will pull out the implant, allow the bone to heal, and re-insert a new implant. Another reason why an implant could fail is if you don’t take proper care of it after your surgery. Without excellent oral hygiene, natural teeth fail and fall out eventually. Dental implants are no different. When you take good care of your teeth and your implants, it will help prevent gum decay and structure failure later on.

Is There Any Chance Of Infection Post-Implants?

Dr. Richa: Similar to any oral surgical procedure, there is a chance of infection, pain, and inflammation. However, negative effects are rare and usually minor if they do occur. Also, if the dentist can’t place the implant because of limited bone availability, then you may require a bone and gum grafting procedure, which could increase your treatment cost. To be a good candidate for implants, you need to have good oral and general health. You also need to have adequate bone in your jaw to support the dental implant, be free of periodontal disease, and have healthy gum tissues.

Dental implants can last a lifetime if you take care of them properly by regularly brushing, flossing, and following your dentist’s recommendations. While no one can guarantee the lifetime success of an implant, you can be provided with suggestions and guidelines on how to take good care of your teeth. The guidelines are based on your genetic history, proper hygiene procedures, and your nutritional habits. Also, you can expect some bone loss around your implant over a few years which may or may not affect the stability of your implant. So basically they are a permanent solution for your missing teeth.

Dr. Richa Vats is a Consultant Prosthodontist at Sense of Smile Dental Clinic, Dental Life Forsan and I Trust dental (Noida), Dr.Talwars Multispeciality Clinic, New Delhi, Jaypee hospital, Noida, Aakash hospital, Malviya Nagar. She has her personal setup at Aashlok hospital, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, India.

