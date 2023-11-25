Dental Health: Are You Making These Three Common Post-Brush Mistakes?

Make sure your toothbrush air-dries after you are done cleaning your teeth. (Photo: Freepik)

Are you eating your breakfast immediately after brushing? Time to stop!

Brushing your teeth twice every day -- once after waking up in the morning, and once before going to bed at night -- is important. The bristles of the brush can reach difficult corners of the mouth, cleaning the teeth and removing any plaque. But, did you know that there are some rules to be followed after you are done brushing for the sake of your teeth, and the long life of your toothbrush?

Dr Vrinda Maheshwary (Kabra), a dentist, took to Instagram to highlight some important rules. According to her, there are three things that you must absolutely not do after brushing your teeth.

1. Do not cover your toothbrush: Doing so can create the "perfect environment" for bacteria to grow, she said, adding that it can allow them to "multiply". Keep the brush upright instead and allow it to air-dry.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Vrinda Maheshwary (Kabra) (@dr.vrinda.maheshwary)

2. Do not use a mouthwash immediately after brushing: Some people do that, thinking it will add an extra layer of protection to the teeth. But, it is counter-productive. "It can wash away the fluoride in your toothpaste, and defeat the purpose of using it entirely."

3. Do not eat immediately after brushing: In the morning, when you are rushing to work, you may quickly brush your teeth and gulp down your breakfast in order to make it to the office on time. But, the dentist advised that you must wait for at least 30 minutes to protect your enamel. "The fluoride in your toothpaste takes at least 20-30 minutes to act. Eating immediately after, does not give it enough time to make a difference."

Do you follow these dental rules?

You may like to read