The rainy season is almost here! It will give you a relief from the scorching heat, but the monsoon season comes with another danger – the mosquitoes. Rainy season provides a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed. Mosquitoes are a big menace to humanity as they can cause diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, elephantiasis and many more vector-borne diseases. Use of chemical insecticides to kill mosquitoes can lead to severe health effects. So, look for natural ways to get rid of mosquitoes in your house. Here are 10 natural ways to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Neem oil: If you have been wondering how to kill mosquitoes, try neem oil as it acts as a great indoor mosquito-repellent. A study published in the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association {1} found that mixing neem oil with coconut oil in a 1:1 ratio is an effective way to keep mosquitoes at bay. Being a potent antibacterial, anti-fungal, antiviral and anti-protozoal agent, neem lends your skin a particular smell that wards off mosquitoes. To make an effective insecticide mix neem oil and coconut oil in equal portions and rub it on your body (all exposed parts). This will protect you from mosquito bites for at least eight hours.

Eucalyptus and lemon oil: Recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) as an effective indoor insect-repellent, the mixture of lemon oil and eucalyptus oil is extremely effective in repelling mosquitoes naturally. The way lemon oil and eucalyptus oil works is due to its active component cineole, which has both antiseptic and insect-repellent properties when applied to the skin. The best part about this mixture is that it is natural and does not come with all the ill effects of chemical mosquito repellents. To use this mixture, mix lemon oil and eucalyptus oil in equal proportions and use it on your body.

Camphor: This easily available ingredient could be the answer for how to kill mosquitoes in the house. Made from the extract of a tree, this compound has been found to have the longest mosquito repellent activity when compared to other natural products. {2}Light camphor in a room and close all the doors and windows. Leave it this way for about fifteen to twenty minutes and go back to a mosquito free environment.

Tulsi: According to data published in the Parasitology Research Journal {3} Tulsi was extremely effective in killing mosquito larvae and helped keep mosquitoes away. Moreover, according Ayurveda simply planting a Tulsi shrub near your window is all you need to keep mosquitoes away. The plant has properties that not only help you to get rid of mosquitoes in your house but also prevent them from entering your house.

Garlic: It acts as an effective natural remedy to kill mosquitoes and thus, prevent numerous diseases caused by these parasites. It might smell bad, but that is exactly why mosquitoes stay away. The strong and pungent odour of garlic is known to prevent mosquito bites and even prevents them from entering your home. So to use this remedy you could crush up a few pods of garlic, boil it in water and use the water to spray around the room you want to keep mosquito free. If you are the adventurous type (or really hate mosquitoes), you could also spray it on yourself to avoid being bitten.

Tea tree oil: It has numerous benefits for your skin and hair and is a very powerful antibacterial and antifungal agent as well, but did you know that tea tree oil is also perfect to drive mosquitoes away? Well, the odour and its antifungal and antibacterial properties help prevent mosquitoes from biting you and drive them away. So if you want to use this remedy you could either rub some tea tree oil on your skin or add a few drops of it to a vaporizer. This way the scent of tea tree oil permeates the air and kills the mosquitoes in the house.

Mint: If the scent of mint relaxes you then this remedy is for you. According to a study published in the Journal of Bioresource Technology {4} found that mint oil and the mint extract is as effective as any other indoor mosquito repellent. You can use mint leaves and essence in various ways. You can choose to use it in a vaporizer to help fill the room with the scent of mint, apply the oil on your body or plant the shrub outside your room s window. Alternatively you could mix a bit of mint-flavoured mouthwash with water and spray it around your home.

Lavender: Not only does it smell divine but it is also a great way to keep those pesky mosquitoes at bay. The scent of this flower is often quite strong for mosquitoes making them unable to bite. So to use this home remedy, use lavender oil as a natural room freshener or apply it on your skin (you can mix it with your cream) for best results.

Citronella: Citronella oil is an essential oil extracted from citronella grass. This oil has been known to prevent mosquito bites extremely efficiently. So much so, that many people resort to using this extract instead of chemical agents. All you need to do is infuse this extract in a candle or use it in a vaporizer to help you stay mosquito bite free and might even kill mosquitoes.

Plant trees: If you thought that trees and shrubs led the breeding of more mosquitoes, you are wrong. Planting the right kind of shrubs and trees can go a long way in keeping your home mosquito free. Shrubs of tulsi, mint, marigold, trees of lemon and neem and planting citronella grass are all extremely effective in preventing the breeding of mosquitoes keeping you safe from dreaded vector-borne diseases; naturally.

