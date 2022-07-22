Nearly 70,000 Dengue Cases Registered In UP Since 2015: NCVBDC Data

According to the NCVBDC data, dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh have increased rapidly in the past eight years in July.

Dengue Cases In UP: Dengue disease remains a significant health problem in our country. After the rainy season, the havoc of dengue fever is seen in every state of the country. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes cause dengue fever. To control dengue and to provide proper treatment for dengue to the people, the state governments run different programs at their levels. But the campaigns going on for decades have not yet successfully controlled this severe disease. According to data, in 2010, dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh increased rapidly. During this period, dengue cases increased not due to weather or rain. Today's article will tell you about the current dengue fever situation in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. With the help of statistics, let us know in detail the dengue condition in UP and Lucknow.

From July to August, the dengue cases are highest, i.e. at the peak. Dengue cases peak within 4 to 5 weeks after the onset of rains. According to the data released by the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), the figures for dengue cases and deaths due to it in Uttar Pradesh are as follows:

TRENDING NOW

Dengue Infection Statistics In Uttar Pradesh

The first epidemic of dengue infection in India was confirmed in Kolkata during 1963 1964. According to reports, thousands of people died during that time due to dengue infection in Kolkata, and lakhs of people were affected by this disease. After this, in the year 1996, the havoc of dengue was seen in the areas around Lucknow and Delhi. Since 1996, dengue infection has increased in many states of North India. It has been said in many research and studies that infection of four serotypes of the dengue virus is seen in India. Previously, dengue was considered an urban problem, but now this infection is also seen in densely populated rural areas. The cases of this disease increase rapidly during monsoon and after the end of the monsoon season.

Status of Dengue Infection In Lucknow

Every year the havoc of dengue infection is seen in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow, then this city is densely populated, and the monsoon season usually starts in Lucknow in July. In Lucknow, the capital of UP, the havoc of dengue fever starts increasing during this period. If we look at the figures for the year 2021, around 2,000 dengue cases were registered in the capital Lucknow. As per the claims made by the government, no patient died due to dengue infection in Lucknow this year. Earlier in 2019, 885 dengue patients and 2020, 635 dengue patients were registered in Lucknow. In 2021, dengue cases broke the record of the last eight years.

RECOMMENDED STORIES