The danger this time around is that both dengue and COVID-19 come with similar symptoms like high fever and this may make it difficult to know what you are actually suffering from. @Shutterstock

We are already in the middle of an unprecedented global COVID-19 health crisis and a new danger stares us in the face. With the coming of summers, vector-borne diseases make an appearance. Already, there are many cases of dengue in Odisha and it may not be unreasonable to say that as days go by we may see more such cases in other parts of the country. May 16th is observed as National Dengue Day in India. The aim of this day is to create awareness about dengue and improve existing prevention measures and preparedness for control of the disease before the season starts. Also Read - Dengue cases go down in Delhi as temperature drops, says report

Dengue is a viral fever caused by the bite of the Aedes mosquitos. The danger this time around is that both dengue and COVID-19 come with similar symptoms like high fever and this may make it difficult to know what you are actually suffering from. Moreover, because of the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, going to a hospital for getting treatment is also not an option now. Hence, it is imperative that you take precautions and keep yourself safe from dengue this season. Also Read - Delhi reports over 800 dengue cases in November, says reports

Symptoms of dengue

Usual symptoms of dengue fever are Headaches, muscle and joint pains. You may also experience vomiting, swollen glands, rashes, and vomiting. In severe cases, there may be more severe symptoms like acute abdominal pain, rapid breathing, fatigue, restlessness, bleeding gums and blood in vomit. This disease causes your platelet count to go down significantly. Hence, you must seek immediate medical help if you notice any of these symptoms. This is especially true if you live in a dengue-prone area. Also Read - Diarrhea, dengue rising in Kerala, says health ministry

Precautions that you must take

You can prevent this disease if you are careful and take a few simple precautions.

You must not allow any stagnant water to collect anywhere in or around the house. Keep a check on coolers and containers. If you keep any water outside for strays, be sure to change it daily and clean the vessel too.

You must also use larvicides to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in containers that cannot be emptied. Coolers are an example here.

Cover containers with a lit. If you keep your buckets filled with water, be sure to cover them. This will prevent breeding of this dangerous mosquito.

Use mosquito nets at night. This will protect you and it is safer than many other ways of keeping mosquitoes away like using chemical laden mosquito repellents.

Wear protective clothing. This is especially true if you are outdoors. Wear full sleeved shirts and cover your legs properly. This will reduce the incidences of mosquito bites.

Make sure your window and door screens do not have any holes in them. If you notice any, block those areas immediately to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.

You can try burning camphor in the room to keep mosquitoes away. This is a potent repellent and natural too. It also will not have any adverse effects on your health.