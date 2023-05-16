National Dengue Day 2023: Alarming Rise In Dengue Cases, Maha Records Nearly 1,000 Cases In May Alone

The mainstay of dengue management is adequate hydration.

This year, National Dengue Day 2023 is being organized under the theme "Fight Dengue, Save Lives".

Dengue incidences have risen exponentially globally as well as in India. Dengue spreads especially in the rainy season and can affect anyone. Every year, India observes National Dengue Day on the 16th of May to raise awareness about vector-borne disease and the preventative measures people must take to fight it. Celebrating the National Dengue Day 2023, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has organized several events at several levels across the country. This year, the annual event is being organized under the theme "Fight Dengue, Save Lives".

Maharashtra records nearly 1,000 dengue cases this month

Dr Sonu Udhani, Medical Director, NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, has raised concern about the rising cases of dengue in Maharashtra, which he said registered nearly 1,000 cases in the month of May alone.

According to him, they witness 4-5 cases of severe dengue cases in children each week. The young patients complained experiencing symptoms like high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort.

TRENDING NOW

Talking about the treatment of dengue, Dr Udhani mentioned that very few patients need hospitalization or intensive care, and rarely platelet and blood transfusions are required.

However, he emphasized the importance of ample rest and fluid intake for dengue patients. He cautioned against use of medications like aspirin, ibuprofen, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), if you have dengue symptoms. Instead, you may paracetamol for fever and pain relief, he suggested.

Karnataka witnessed 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022

Dr. Ranjith J, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Narayana Health City, Bangalore, also highlighted a significant rise in dengue cases in Karnataka. The state registered more than 8972 dengue cases and 9 deaths due to the disease in 2022, according to him.

You may like to read

In Karnataka, high incidence of dengue cases is reported from Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Udupi, Vijayapura, and Bengaluru.

Dengue signs and symptoms

The common signs and symptoms of dengue are fever, body pain, joint pain, and reddish patchy rashes. In severe cases, one may experience jaundice, breathing problems, bleeding from nose or mouth, blood in urine or stools, heavy menstrual bleeding, drowsiness, severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting. If one develops such symptoms, experts advise seeking medical help immediately.

Early diagnosis and proper clinical management on time is important to lower the fatality rates.

Prevention of dengue

On National Dengue Day, doctors urge people to be mindful of Aedes mosquitoes (which are responsible for spreading dengue viruses to people), especially during early mornings and late afternoons. Parents are advised to encourage their children to stay indoors during these periods, when this mosquito species is most active, particularly in dengue-prone areas.

Dr. Ranjith stated, "Prevention is always better than cure. Dengue is spread by the bite of mosquito hence preventing the bite is the most effective measure. The financial burden on the patient and the burden on the healthcare facility can be significantly reduced and the resources can be utilized efficiently when the preventive measures are practiced effectively."

Transmission of dengue viruses occurs mostly during rainy season. Here are some preventive measures people need to follow at home to avoid dengue:

Prevent stagnation of water in coolers and vases.

Use mosquito nets while sleeping at night.

Spray mosquito repellent at home.

Keep windows closed during the evening.

While stepping outside the home, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs.

Stay away from potentially risky areas such as water-logged regions.

Apply mosquito repellent creams over exposed areas, if you're going out.

Dr. Ranjith noted that the mainstay of dengue management is adequate hydration, adding that dengue patients should be encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and get adequate bed rest.

National Dengue Day 2023: Accurate knowledge about dengue and following the preventive measures diligently can significantly help reduce the cases and prevent deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES