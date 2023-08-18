Guidelines For Organisations To Protect Employees From Dengue Fever

The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

International SOS urges organisations to conduct dengue risk and impact assessments of their locations of operation as well as the locations their employees travel to.

There has been a significant upsurge dengue fever cases in recent periods, with an increasing geographic presence. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around half of the global population is at risk of dengue. For the unversed, dengue fever is a potentially severe viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes.

International SOS, the world's leading health and security services company, has recorded nearly 15 per cent increase in requests for dengue-related information and assistance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Ahead of World Mosquito Day (20 August), International SOS is advising organisations to be proactive in safeguarding their workforce from dengue.

Dengue surge inIndia concerning

Dengue is increasing worldwide, but India's dengue burden is particularly concerning. In 2022 alone, over 233, 251 cases were reported from 35 states in the country, as reported by the International SOS. The neighbouring country of Bangladesh is also witnessing a surge in dengue cases linked to a longer transmission season from prolonged periods of rain and flooding.

Prevention of dengue

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian Subcontinent at International SOS, highlighted the importance of widespread dengue awareness and its prevention for minimising the impact of the viral disease on individuals and communities.

Although most infected with dengue are likely to have mild symptoms, some people may need hospitalization. But fatalities are not uncommon. People who have had past dengue infections have higher risk for severe dengue. The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

"Although a vaccine against dengue is available in some countries, it is not yet approved for use in India. Two vaccines are currently under clinical trials but for now, prevention remains the best strategy against dengue," Dr Vora added.

Conduct dengue risk and impact assessments

To protect their employees from dengue fever, it is important that organisations conduct dengue risk and impact assessments of their locations of operation as well as the locations their employees travel to, says International SOS.

Mitigation measures suggested by the company include

Education and awareness campaigns

Keeping premises free of potential mosquito-breeding areas

Providing access to mosquito-bite prevention supplies

Ensuring that employees who are travelling undergo pre-deployment health assessments.

Guidelines to prevent dengue in the workplace

In its press release, International SOS also outlined the top five guidelines for organisations to prevent dengue in the workplace.

Pre-Travel Planning: Providing comprehensive pre-travel health advice to employees. This include informing them about dengue fever risks, preventive measures and how to access essential healthcare at their destination, prior to the travel. Mosquito Bite Prevention: Employees should be encouraged to take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites such as use of insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and staying in "mosquito-proof" accommodation with air conditioning and insect screens. Environmental Control: Implementing mosquito control measures, such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites and conducting regular inspections of work sites. This is especially important for organisations operating in high-risk areas. Employee Education: Making employees aware of dengue fever, its symptoms and preventive strategies by providing training and resources. Provide Medical Support: Ensuring that employees have access to timely medical attention and resources to manage dengue fever effectively and prevent its progression.

