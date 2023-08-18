Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
There has been a significant upsurge dengue fever cases in recent periods, with an increasing geographic presence. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around half of the global population is at risk of dengue. For the unversed, dengue fever is a potentially severe viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes.
International SOS, the world's leading health and security services company, has recorded nearly 15 per cent increase in requests for dengue-related information and assistance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Ahead of World Mosquito Day (20 August), International SOS is advising organisations to be proactive in safeguarding their workforce from dengue.
Dengue is increasing worldwide, but India's dengue burden is particularly concerning. In 2022 alone, over 233, 251 cases were reported from 35 states in the country, as reported by the International SOS. The neighbouring country of Bangladesh is also witnessing a surge in dengue cases linked to a longer transmission season from prolonged periods of rain and flooding.
Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian Subcontinent at International SOS, highlighted the importance of widespread dengue awareness and its prevention for minimising the impact of the viral disease on individuals and communities.
Although most infected with dengue are likely to have mild symptoms, some people may need hospitalization. But fatalities are not uncommon. People who have had past dengue infections have higher risk for severe dengue. The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.
"Although a vaccine against dengue is available in some countries, it is not yet approved for use in India. Two vaccines are currently under clinical trials but for now, prevention remains the best strategy against dengue," Dr Vora added.
To protect their employees from dengue fever, it is important that organisations conduct dengue risk and impact assessments of their locations of operation as well as the locations their employees travel to, says International SOS.
In its press release, International SOS also outlined the top five guidelines for organisations to prevent dengue in the workplace.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information