Dengue: Risks And Actions To Prevent It

VERIFIED

Dengue Outbreak: Delhi Records Highest Number Of Cases In 5 Years; Total Tally Crosses 5000

Preventive measures, such as controlling and avoiding mosquito bites, play a pivotal role in curbing dengue transmission.

How high is the risk of severe dengue? The danger of severe dengue and potential death can vary, including age, overall health, and access to medical care. Prof.(Dr.) S. K. Jain, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, TMU University,can offer some general advice as a knowledgeable doctor:

Age: Severe dengue is more likely to occur in young children and older adults. Children are at a higher risk because their immune systems have not encountered the virus before, while older individuals may have weakened immune systems. Secondary Infections: If you've had a previous dengue infection and are exposed to a different strain, you are at a greater risk of developing severe dengue, a secondary infection. Health Status: People with underlying health conditions like diabetes or chronic diseases may be more susceptible to severe dengue. Access to Medical Facilities: The availability of medical facilities and appropriate care varies by region, and limited access can increase the risk of severe dengue going untreated.

Individuals with underlying health conditions like diabetes or chronic diseases may be at higher risk for severe dengue. Early detection, prompt treatment, and access to medical care are essential in reducing this risk.

Actions To Take Before It's Too Late

Actions to take when dealing with dengue fever, a viral illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, can help manage and reduce its severity:

TRENDING NOW

Medical Attention: If you suspect dengue or have been diagnosed with it, promptly consult a healthcare professional to minimise the illness's severity. Stay Well-Hydrated: Dengue can lead to dehydration due to fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Consume ample fluids like water, oral rehydration solutions, and clear soups to prevent severe dehydration. Monitor your fluid intake closely. Rest: Allow your body to recover and bolster its immune response by getting plenty of rest. Pain and Fever Relief: Over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol) can help reduce fever and alleviate pain. Avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen in some cases. Watch for Warning Signs: Some dengue cases progress to severe dengue, which can be life-threatening. Be vigilant for signs such as severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, and fatigue. Mosquito Avoidance: To prevent further virus spread, stay indoors and use mosquito nets, screens, or mosquito repellent as needed. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying containers with standing water. Platelet Transfusion: In severe dengue cases with a significant drop in platelet counts and a risk of bleeding, healthcare professionals may recommend platelet transfusions to prevent or treat bleeding complications. Follow Medical Guidance: Comply with the treatment plan and medical advice healthcare providers provide, which may include monitoring blood counts and vital signs.

Remember that dengue can become severe, with complications developing rapidly. Timely medical evaluation and appropriate care are crucial for managing and reducing the disease's severity. Preventive measures, such as controlling and avoiding mosquito bites, play a pivotal role in curbing dengue transmission.