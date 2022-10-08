- Health A-Z
The dengue havoc continues in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Thirty-four new cases have been found daily in many areas of the capital. However, the maximum number of cases have been found in the Aliganj area. On Friday, 42 people were found infected with dengue in Lucknow.
On the Chief Medical Officer's instructions, the team of District Malaria Officers inspected the areas around the wards of Gomtinagar, Aliganj, and Khadra, for adequate management of dengue infection in Indiranagar, Chinhat, Jankipuram and Aishbagh. During this, information was given to the local people about 'do's and don'ts' related to the prevention of dengue and mosquito-borne diseases.
As per the information provided by the Health Department, this can be avoided by taking some measures to prevent dengue and mosquito-borne diseases.
1. Don't let water collect near the home.
2. Keep the tanks and pots refilled with water covered.
3. Unclog the cooler water each week, wipe it dry with a neat cloth and utilise it again only after washing it.
4. Wear full sleeve clothing.
5. Don't let kids exit the home.
6. Apply anti-mosquito cream and stay in the mosquito net.
In the Aliganj area of the capital, the maximum number of dengue cases have been found in a day.
