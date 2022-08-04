Dengue Spread In Pune: Know The Reason Behind Rising Cases

Dengue Cases In Pune: This year, along with the rains, the Pune city of Maharashtra is witnessing an increase in dengue patients. The National Institute of Virology in Pune has said that three types of viruses are behind the increasing dengue cases in Pune. According to the information given by NIV, apart from DENV-1 and DENV-2, dengue is spreading due to the DENV-3 virus in the city. There are mainly four types of dengue virus and three viruses responsible for the spread of dengue infection in Pune. According to Dr Priya Abraham, director of the ICMR-NIV, DENV-1 and DENV-2 are mainly responsible for spreading dengue disease in Pune.

3 Types Of Dengue Virus

According to experts, DENV-2 and DENV-3 viruses are always associated with severe disease, while mild to moderate disease is seen in patients infected with DENV-1. At the same time, doctors say that patients in Pune are showing early symptoms of serious illness. Apart from this, experts say that the patients with severe symptoms found in rural areas of Pune and Satara also include many youths who do not have any serious disease. These patients usually have severe symptoms for 4-5 days. However, most of the other dengue cases detected in Pune are mild.

Dengue Patients In Satara And Pune

Experts have advised city dwellers to be careful amidst the increasing threat of dengue. According to doctors, out of 515 samples that came to the NIV in June and July 2022 were found to be 38% infected with dengue. Of these, 328 samples were collected from Pune, and most people were found to be dengue positive. The rest of the samples were collected from other areas of the state of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

Dengue is a severe problem in Pune, and every year with the arrival of rains, the number of dengue patients starts increasing rapidly in the city.