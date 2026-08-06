Dengue treatment explained: What to do immediately after testing positive for dengue virus for faster recovery?

Dengue treatment explained: Have you tested positive for the deadly dengue virus? Read on to know what you should eat and avoid in order to maintain your platelet count naturally.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Gaurav Gupta

Dengue treatment explained: What to do immediately after testing positive for dengue virus for faster recovery

Monsoon season is here, and so are the deadly mosquito-borne diseases! While there are many viruses that may see a surge in cases during this time of the year, one of the deadliest ones is dengue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is so deadly in nature that it affects the platelet count of the infected individual, paving the way for serious and life-threatening conditions. The global health body explains that immediately after testing positive for the dengue virus, one must shift their primary focus to a strict diet, proper hydration and most importantly, rest instead of depending on over-the-counter pain relievers to prevent internal bleeding.

According to the WHO in a healthy person, the normal platelet count is 150,000 to 450,000 per microliter ( L) of blood. However, during a dengue infection, the virus often suppresses bone marrow production and destroys platelets, causing counts to drop, usually reaching their lowest point between days 4 and 7 of the illness.

In this article, we look into how dengue evades the immune cycle, what happens after that, and how to ensure the doesn't suffer from a platelet drop when down with dengue fever (in extreme cases).

Dengue Cases Are On The Rise In India: All About The Virus Infection

Every year, the monsoon brings a sharp rise in dengue cases across India, making a positive dengue test a cause of anxiety for many families. While there is no specific antiviral treatment to cure dengue, the good news is that most people recover completely with timely medical care, proper hydration, adequate rest, and close monitoring. However, knowing what to do and what to avoid during the first few days of infection can make a significant difference in preventing complications.

One of the biggest myths surrounding dengue is that platelet counts start falling as soon as the infection begins. In reality, the fever usually lasts for four to five days, and platelet levels typically begin to decline only after the fever starts subsiding, around the fourth or fifth day of illness. Understanding this timeline can help patients avoid unnecessary panic and ensure they seek medical attention at the right time.

What To Do After Testing Positive For Dengue Virus

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explains what to do immediately after testing positive for dengue, why staying hydrated is crucial, which medicines are safe, when platelet monitoring becomes important, and why popular home remedies such as papaya leaf extract are not scientifically proven to speed up recovery.

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After testing positive for the dengue virus infection, you must ensure taking these steps:

Drinking plenty of fluids is very important when you have dengue. You should drink a lot of water, rehydration solutions, coconut water, soups and other fluids to prevent dehydration, which is a common problem when you have dengue. Eating a diet also helps your body recover from dengue more quickly. Give your body proper rest to recover from this infection and its symptoms.

After being diagnosed with dengue virus infection, one should get their platelet count checked regularly. "You might need to get blood tests every day to see what is happening with your platelet count. In people with dengue, the platelet count starts to go up again as the infection from dengue goes away," says Dr Gupta.

Home Remedies To Fight Dengue Infection: Are They Safe?

Dr Gupta notes - "Some people think that certain home remedies can help increase platelet counts when you have dengue, like papaya leaf extract. There is no proof that these remedies really work. In fact they might even make you feel worse with effects like nausea and vomiting, which can make it harder to recover from dengue. Instead, you can eat fruits, like dragon fruit as part of a diet; they will not help treat low platelets from dengue".

The important thing to remember if you have been diagnosed with dengue is to stay calm, drink plenty of fluids, follow your doctor's advice, get your platelet count checked when you need to and go to the hospital right away if you have bad symptoms like vomiting a lot, severe stomach pain, bleeding or trouble breathing when you have dengue.

Stay informed, stay safe!

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