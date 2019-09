Dengue rears its head once again. Nepal is on high alert with 5,096 people already diagnosed with this mosquito-borne infection across the country. So far there have been six reports of deaths from this disease. In Bangladesh, the official death toll from dengue is 75 while unofficial sources say it is 162. Over 1,157 people are undergoing treatment on the outskirts of Dhaka for this disease. Pakistan has over 11,700 cases so far. In India, the situation so far is under control. But cases are emerging from across the country. Dehradun has already recorded 2100 cases and Hyderabad has reported the death of the 3rd child victim. Chennai, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have also reported fresh cases so far.

Health officials fear that this could well be the beginning of an epidemic. It is, therefore, imperative to know how to spot the symptoms of dengue fever and also take precautions. But first, let us take a look at the symptoms of this disease.

Symptoms of dengue fever

Sometimes, even after being bitten by a virus carrying mosquito, a person may not exhibit any symptoms. Such people may be naturally immune to the disease. But people who experience symptoms usually do so from the third to 15th day of mosquito bite. Symptoms include high fever, debilitating joint, bones and muscle pain, severe headaches and skin rashes.

If left untreated, it can lead to Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). In addition to the above symptoms, people with DHF may also experience severe abdominal pain accompanied by vomiting and diarrhoea, convulsions, unexplained bruising and bleeding. This condition is serious and can be fatal if proper and prompt medical action is not taken.

The problem is that the symptoms of Dengue fever is very similar to symptoms seen in Zika virus, Chikungunya and Japanese Encephalitis. So, the possibility of a misdiagnosis is also high. Therefore, it is better to take precautions to avoid this disease.

What precautions to take

Precaution is always better than cure. You can take certain steps to reduce your risk of being bitten by the Aedes mosquitoe. Be sure to use a mosquito repellent with 20 per cent to 30 percent DEET or 20 per cent Picaridin on exposed skin. You may also pre-soak your clothes or spray them with a repellent. Try and wear clothes that cover your arms and legs. Check your surroundings for stagnant water bodies. If you spot any, get rid of it immediately because it could be the breeding ground of the Aedes mosquitoes. Keep your house and the area around your house clean and get screens on your doors and windows so that no mosquitoes can enter your house.