Dengue, Malaria To Chikungunya: Vector Borne Diseases Are Spreading Rapidly In India, Symptoms To Look Out For

Vector Borne Diseases Are Spreading Rapidly In India, Symptoms To Look Out For

How to know what vector-borne disease you are suffering from? Check out the complete list of symptoms associated with all the vector-borne diseases in India.

Amidst the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus infection, the Delhi government has warned the citizens against the outbreak of dengue fever in the upcoming days. According to the official data, over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the state is fully ready to fight the dengue disease. Not just in the capital, several states are on high alert over the outbreak of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

Monsoon, the season which we all love not only brings relief to the scorching heat of the summer, but it also comes with several vector-borne diseases. While dengue is one of the most common ones among all the others, there are many other vector-borne diseases that are affecting the people in the country. Some of the most dangerous ones are - malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc. How to know what vector-borne disease you are suffering from? Check out the complete list of symptoms associated with all the vector-borne diseases in India.

Dengue Symptoms

Persistent headache Muscle, bone or joint pain Nausea Vomiting Constant pain behind the eyes Swollen glands Skin rash

Malaria Symptoms

Fever, accompanied by chills Persistent headache Muscle aches Fatigue or tiredness Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea Anaemia and Jaundice

Chikungunya Symptoms

Fever and other flu-like symptoms Headache Muscle pain Joint swelling Rash Weakness

Leishmaniasis Symptoms

Difficulty in breathing Skin sores Stuffy nose, congestion Runny nose Nose bleeding Difficulty in swallowing

Yellow Fever Symptoms

Fever accompanied by chills Headache Jaundice Muscle pain Nausea Vomiting Fatigue

West Nile Virus Symptoms

Fever Headache Body aches or muscle cramps Vomiting Diarrhoea Fatigue Skin rash

Lymphatic Filariasis Symptoms

An overactive immune system can lead to inflammation Fluid build-up in the lymphatic system Swelling of scrotum Unusual swelling and fluid buildup in your arms, legs, breasts and female genitals (vulva)

(With inputs from agencies)