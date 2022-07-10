Amidst the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus infection, the Delhi government has warned the citizens against the outbreak of dengue fever in the upcoming days. According to the official data, over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the state is fully ready to fight the dengue disease. Not just in the capital, several states are on high alert over the outbreak of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season.
Monsoon, the season which we all love not only brings relief to the scorching heat of the summer, but it also comes with several vector-borne diseases. While dengue is one of the most common ones among all the others, there are many other vector-borne diseases that are affecting the people in the country. Some of the most dangerous ones are - malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc. How to know what vector-borne disease you are suffering from? Check out the complete list of symptoms associated with all the vector-borne diseases in India.
Dengue Symptoms
Persistent headache
Muscle, bone or joint pain
Nausea
Vomiting
Constant pain behind the eyes
Swollen glands
Skin rash
Malaria Symptoms
Fever, accompanied by chills
Persistent headache
Muscle aches
Fatigue or tiredness
Nausea
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Anaemia and
Jaundice
Chikungunya Symptoms
Fever and other flu-like symptoms
Headache
Muscle pain
Joint swelling
Rash
Weakness
Leishmaniasis Symptoms
Difficulty in breathing
Skin sores
Stuffy nose, congestion
Runny nose
Nose bleeding
Difficulty in swallowing
Yellow Fever Symptoms
Fever accompanied by chills
Headache
Jaundice
Muscle pain
Nausea
Vomiting
Fatigue
West Nile Virus Symptoms
Fever
Headache
Body aches or muscle cramps
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Fatigue
Skin rash
Lymphatic Filariasis Symptoms
An overactive immune system can lead to inflammation
Fluid build-up in the lymphatic system
Swelling of scrotum
Unusual swelling and fluid buildup in your arms, legs, breasts and female genitals (vulva)