Vector Borne Diseases Are Spreading Rapidly In India, Symptoms To Look Out For

How to know what vector-borne disease you are suffering from? Check out the complete list of symptoms associated with all the vector-borne diseases in India.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : July 10, 2022 6:51 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus infection, the Delhi government has warned the citizens against the outbreak of dengue fever in the upcoming days. According to the official data, over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the state is fully ready to fight the dengue disease. Not just in the capital, several states are on high alert over the outbreak of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

Monsoon, the season which we all love not only brings relief to the scorching heat of the summer, but it also comes with several vector-borne diseases. While dengue is one of the most common ones among all the others, there are many other vector-borne diseases that are affecting the people in the country. Some of the most dangerous ones are - malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc. How to know what vector-borne disease you are suffering from? Check out the complete list of symptoms associated with all the vector-borne diseases in India.

Dengue Symptoms

  1. Persistent headache
  2. Muscle, bone or joint pain
  3. Nausea
  4. Vomiting
  5. Constant pain behind the eyes
  6. Swollen glands
  7. Skin rash

Malaria Symptoms

  1. Fever, accompanied by chills
  2. Persistent headache
  3. Muscle aches
  4. Fatigue or tiredness
  5. Nausea
  6. Vomiting
  7. Diarrhoea
  8. Anaemia and
  9. Jaundice

Chikungunya Symptoms

  1. Fever and other flu-like symptoms
  2. Headache
  3. Muscle pain
  4. Joint swelling
  5. Rash
  6. Weakness

Leishmaniasis Symptoms

  1. Difficulty in breathing
  2. Skin sores
  3. Stuffy nose, congestion
  4. Runny nose
  5. Nose bleeding
  6. Difficulty in swallowing

Yellow Fever Symptoms

  1. Fever accompanied by chills
  2. Headache
  3. Jaundice
  4. Muscle pain
  5. Nausea
  6. Vomiting
  7. Fatigue

West Nile Virus Symptoms

  1. Fever
  2. Headache
  3. Body aches or muscle cramps
  4. Vomiting
  5. Diarrhoea
  6. Fatigue
  7. Skin rash

Lymphatic Filariasis Symptoms

  1. An overactive immune system can lead to inflammation
  2. Fluid build-up in the lymphatic system
  3. Swelling of scrotum
  4. Unusual swelling and fluid buildup in your arms, legs, breasts and female genitals (vulva)

(With inputs from agencies)

