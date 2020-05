India is among the 11 most malaria-affected countries in the world - according to WHO.

While the governments and health authorities in India are busy tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of dengue cases are rising across the country.

In Odisha's Rayagada district, 49 people were recently found to be positive for dengue, according to Health Department sources. Total 139 blood samples from the district were sent for dengue test, out of which 49 were found to be positive for the infection. 42 of these samples were from Tikarpada village under Muniguda block of Rayagada district. All the infected people were admitted to the Muniguda Community Health Center (CHC) and Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, a medical camp has been set up at Tikarpada village to check further rise of dengue cases in the area.

Cases of dengue and other vector-borne diseases are also reportedly rising in the state of Kerala following the intermittent summer rain. As many as 84 cases of dengue fever had been reported from various parts of Pathanamthitta district since January, District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja recently told a national daily. The majority of these cases had been reported from Vechoochira, Naranammoozhy and Kuttoor.

In addition, 45 cases of leptospirosis were reported from the district since January, the DMO said. Leptospirosis is a blood infection caused by the bacteria Leptospira. Symptoms include headaches, muscle pains, fevers to severe bleeding in the lungs or meningitis.

While the health authorities make all efforts to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is also important to ensure cleanliness and effective sanitation to avert the outbreak of other epidemics – like dengue and malaria- during the monsoon season.

Companies demand mosquito repellents in essential list

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is among the 11 most malaria-affected countries in the world. India at present accounts for 3% of global malaria cases. According to National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), India reported more than 4.87 lakh cases of malaria, dengue and chikungunya last year. The WHO had in March warned that risk of dengue and malaria also looms large in India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, malaria and dengue cases start increasing from May in the country and get worse after the monsoon during July and August. In view of the impending risk of vector-borne diseases, consumer goods industry and Indian health organizations had last month requested the government to include household insecticides in the list of essential goods so that they can start manufacture or supply of these products. Household insecticides include mosquito repellents, pesticide sprays, liquid vaporizers, which are meant to fight dengue, malaria and other VBDs.

Dengue, malaria preventive activities take back seat

As India focuses on controlling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, routine outdoor spraying of pesticides has taken a back seat. Typically, local authorities in cities and small towns start taking preventive measures, such as fogging, fumigation and awareness campaigns during the months of March and April every very year. But since the country is focusing on containing the COVID-19 outbreak, such preventive activities have been put on hold this year.

This is posing a huge threat of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria to the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.