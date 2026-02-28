Dengue In Children: Early Symptoms That Look Like Viral Fever But Can Turn Dangerous Fast

Dengue is an infectious disease that spreads rapidly, especially during the rainy season. Children are more susceptible to it since their immune systems are still developing. The issue is that the initial symptoms of dengue may resemble a common viral fever. This is why many parents tend to overlook the symptoms in the beginning, thus delaying treatment.

Early Symptoms Of Dengue In Children

According to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, "The first symptom of dengue is usually a high fever. The fever starts suddenly and may reach 102-104 F. The fever does not easily go away with common medications for fever. Along with the fever, the child may complain of a severe headache, especially in the back of the eyes."

Another early sign parents often miss is body pain. Children may say their legs, joints, or muscles hurt badly. Dengue is sometimes called "breakbone fever" because the body pain can be intense. Younger children may not explain clearly they may just seem irritable, cry more, or refuse to walk.

Loss of appetite is another early clue. If your child suddenly refuses food and seems unusually tired or weak, don't ignore it. Some also shows signs of vomiting, which may worsen if not treated.

Children can also develop a skin rash. It generally begins a few days after the start of fever and may look like red spots.

Warning Signs Of Severe Dengue

One important symptom that parents often miss is persistent abdominal pain. If a child keeps complaining of stomach pain, especially after the fever has been there for a few days, it needs attention. Severe stomach pain can be a sign that the condition is worsening.

It is very important to look for any bleeding, which can include bleeding from gums or nose. It may even be just small red spots under the skin. It is an indication of the drop in platelets, which needs immediate hospitalisation and treatment.

Phases Of Dengue: When The Risk Is Highest

Dengue usually has three phases: the fever phase, the critical phase, and the recovery phase. The risky time is often when the fever starts coming down. Many parents think the child is improving because the temperature is lower. But this is when complications can develop. Warning signs during this time include extreme weakness, cold hands and feet, restlessness, difficulty breathing, and reduced urine output.

What Should Parents Do If Dengue Is Suspected?

If your child has a high fever for more than two days, consult a doctor. Do not give your child medicines such as ibuprofen or aspirin unless your doctor says so, as these medicines can increase the chances of bleeding. Do not give your child paracetamol unless your doctor says so. Give your child plenty of fluids such as water, coconut water, ORS, soups, and juices. Dehydration can worsen dengue.

If your child shows any warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding, or feeling very weak, take your child to the hospital right away. Early treatment can save your child from serious complications.

The trick is to stay calm and vigilant. Dengue can be a serious illness, but if it is detected early and treated properly, most children will recover.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.