Dengue Fever Prevention and 5 Management Tips for Working Professionals

Here are 5 management tips to control and prevent dengue fever this season.

While the spread of dengue continues unabated across the world aided by climate change that is facilitating the spread of mosquitoes along with shortening the incubation periods, the tropical and subtropical regions remain most at risk. In this article, Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian subcontinent, International SOS, shares important insights into managing dengue fever effectively at workplaces.

Dengue Fever Prevention Tips for Working Professionals

Individuals working in dengue-affected areas need to protect themselves and others by implementing preventive measures against dengue, such as:

Bite avoidance

Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin surfaces, especially during early morning and late afternoon hours, opt for light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants to ensure maximum skin coverage, and use barriers like mosquito screens on doors and windows at the workplace and nets while sleeping.

Elimination or reduction in mosquito breeding

Regularly inspect the workplace for stagnant water sources such as potted plants, water coolers, or uncovered trash cans. Empty or cover these to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Education and Awareness

Spread awareness about dengue prevention at the workplace, speak to your HSE or HR teams to ensure adequate collaterals are available to complement regular awareness sessions on dengue, keep an eye on local dengue outbreaks, and follow the latest updates from credible health information sources.

Self-care

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, report any symptoms of dengue (like high fever, headaches, joint and muscle pains, etc.) to your workplace medical staff, immediately if available, or seek help from a doctor.

Dengue can be a serious infection if ignored. Reducing the risk of dengue transmission at the workplace is the best strategy and remains a collective responsibility.