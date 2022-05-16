Dengue And COVID-19: What Happens When You Catch Both At The Same Time?

Dengue And COVID-19: What Happens When You Catch Both At The Same Time?

Dengue is an illness caused by any of 4 dengue viruses. Whereas, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which is primarily caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

Yes, you can catch both COVID-19 and Dengue at the same time. COVID-19 is a severe respiratory disease caused by the SAR-CoV-2 virus, which targets the lungs first ad then slowly affects the other parts of the body. On the other hand, Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. In scientific language, the mosquito which is capable of spreading Dengue is called Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

Now, the question that arises is what exactly happens when an individual gets both COVID and Dengue at the same time. The human is made up of several delicate organs which together keep the body alive. The functions of each organ are important to make the body work. Therefore, when one catches any disease, the effects are huge on the body, especially some common targetted organs. In the case of dengue and COVID affecting a body together, the patient can experience severe symptoms.

Dengue And COVID Co-Infection: How Big Is The Threat?

Mosquito-borne seasonal infection dengue is as big a threat as COVID-19, and both of them together can be fatal due to the low immunity level. It is best not to ignore symptoms and get a diagnostic test done as soon as the symptoms are observed. To be precise, COVID-19 and dengue co-infection has been associated with severe disease and fatal outcomes. let's know more about the two diseases:

How Are The Two Different?

Dengue is an illness caused by any of 4 dengue viruses. Whereas, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which is primarily caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. Check out some of the common differences between the two diseases.

Unlike COVID-19, Dengue doesn't spread from human to human. The modes of transmission of dengue ios through infected mosquitoes, whereas COVID spreads through an infected individual.

The Incubation Period

In the case of Dengue, the incubation period ranges between 3-10 days, the infection stays in the body for almost 5-7 days. On the other hand, the incubation period for SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 can extend to 14 days, with a median of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset.

Symptoms of Dengue And COVID-19

At a time when dengue fever is spreading and COVID-19 too is wreaking havoc globally with mutations and new variants. look out for these symptoms of the two diseases, to stay safe from them.

Symptoms of Dengue

Fever Chronic headache accompanied by pain behind the eyes Myalgia Nausea Vomiting Skin rash Leukopenia

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever or chills Diarrhoea Loss of smell and taste Fatigue Shortness of breathing Headache Sore throat

