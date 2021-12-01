Dengue Alert Issued: Experts Warn of Massive Dengue Outbreak In Chennai Following Waterlogging In City

Meanwhile, according to a civic body report, dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone.

After COVID-19, India is now on alert again over rising Dengue cases from across the states. Highlighting the severe condition of the country, experts on Wednesday warned that a massive outbreak of dengue might occur in Chennai and surrounding areas as the mosquito larvae in the upcoming few weeks due to the incessant rains.

Talking about the concerning situation, Rajani M. Nambiar, who is a Professor in a private medical college at Chennai in the department of Community Medicine, said, "The puddles of water and waterlogging in several parts of Chennai would lead to the multiplication of mosquito larvae and unless the Greater Chennai Corporation take preventive measures, the city is in for a major dengue outbreak". She further added that an entomologist with statutory powers needs to be immediately appointed in the corporation and fumigation and spraying of larvicide is important. Professor Nambiar also said that a centralised lab has to be constituted at the earliest with three labs for prevention, monitoring, and research.

Meanwhile, according to a civic body report, dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone. The report also added that 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till November 27 this year in Delhi. No fresh cases of malaria or chikungunya have been recorded in the last week. Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to understand the symptoms of this condition. Let's discuss.

Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Dengue outbreak can be really concerning, especially at a time when India is already dealing with COVID-19. We bring to you some of the warning symptoms of Dengue that you should never ignore:

Fever or sudden rise in temperature

Chronic headache

Acute pain behind the eyes

Severe joint pain

Muscle ache

Extreme fatigue

Skin rashes

Nausea

Vomiting

(With inputs from Agencies)