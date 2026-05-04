Dengue alert in India: Are you infected with the virus? How to spot the severe symptoms before they turn dangerous

Dengue virus symptoms: As monsoon arrives in India, it brings with it the concerns of dengue fever. As many regions report cases of dengue, know the symptoms and causes to prevent the spread of infection.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 4, 2026 10:47 AM IST

Image credits by: Dengue virus symptoms: How to know if you are infected? (Image: AI)

The onset of monsoon has brought about the customary yet fresh concerns about mosquitoes and the mosquito-borne disease, especially dengue. The seasonal misquote-induced infections have been put on the radar by the World Health Organisation (WHO), claiming it as one of the top 10 global health threats.

Monsoon Brings Dengue Concerns In India

Dengue is a common viral infection that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is quite rampant in tropical and sub-tropical areas, as half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue. It is estimated that around 100 400 million infections occur each year around the world.

It has been noted that the fever from the infection usually lasts for about a week or so, and the symptoms of the dengue are known to include several indicators like rashes, body aches and nausea.

What makes the condition even more concerning is that it has been seen that in rare cases, there is an intense possibility of some complications arising that might end up resulting in internal haemorrhaging, and if not controlled on time, then the severity can even result in death.

Any of the signs of the intensity of the condition, like bleeding from the gums, lethargy, abdominal pain, blood in stools or vomit, acute exhaustion or gastrointestinal problems like diarrhoea in any case, should be ignored and the condition should be immediately reported to the doctor.

Major Symptoms Of Dengue

These are some of The Severe symptoms of Dengue that you shouldn't miss reporting to a Doctor

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Intense Abdominal Pain or Tenderness- Abdominal pain can be a major indicator that the condition is worsening, especially if it's accompanied by other major warning signs that are mentioned above Consistent Vomiting- A frequent condition of vomiting, more specifically if it's intense, results in dehydration and electrolyte disruptions, causing its imbalance, which can be proven fatal. Clinical Fluid Accumulation- This means the building up of fluid in the body, this build up causes the body organs to swell up and puts extreme strain on the abdomen. Mucosal Bleeding- A condition of bleeding from the nose, gums, or underneath the skin, which is called petechiae, signals a major concern with blood clotting and is an extremely grave warning sign. Lethargy or Uneasiness- A major highlighter is the change in mental state, becoming tired more easily than usual, getting irritated, or frequently agitated, is a proven indicator that reflects that the infection is affecting the brain.

Low Platelet Count In Dengue? Know The Cure

The patients of dengue have reported certain effects like a visibly low blood platelet count, which a quite a common worry. Platelets are the smallest components of the blood, and their function is to prevent blood clotting. There are innumerable ways that the internet has been promoting to help maintain the platelet count, be it

Papaya leaf extracts or herbal teas, and even vitamin supplements, are all assured to help you with the low platelet problem.

Unlike any year, their year the dengue cases are again on the rise. However, certain ways can be extremely helpful when it comes to controlling dengue. Instead of trying to fix it at home, you should consider consulting a medical professional, and if you test positive, you should remain calm and get the right treatment.

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