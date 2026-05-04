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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 4, 2026 10:47 AM IST
The onset of monsoon has brought about the customary yet fresh concerns about mosquitoes and the mosquito-borne disease, especially dengue. The seasonal misquote-induced infections have been put on the radar by the World Health Organisation (WHO), claiming it as one of the top 10 global health threats.
Dengue is a common viral infection that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It is quite rampant in tropical and sub-tropical areas, as half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue. It is estimated that around 100 400 million infections occur each year around the world.
It has been noted that the fever from the infection usually lasts for about a week or so, and the symptoms of the dengue are known to include several indicators like rashes, body aches and nausea.
What makes the condition even more concerning is that it has been seen that in rare cases, there is an intense possibility of some complications arising that might end up resulting in internal haemorrhaging, and if not controlled on time, then the severity can even result in death.
Any of the signs of the intensity of the condition, like bleeding from the gums, lethargy, abdominal pain, blood in stools or vomit, acute exhaustion or gastrointestinal problems like diarrhoea in any case, should be ignored and the condition should be immediately reported to the doctor.
These are some of The Severe symptoms of Dengue that you shouldn't miss reporting to a Doctor
The patients of dengue have reported certain effects like a visibly low blood platelet count, which a quite a common worry. Platelets are the smallest components of the blood, and their function is to prevent blood clotting. There are innumerable ways that the internet has been promoting to help maintain the platelet count, be it
Papaya leaf extracts or herbal teas, and even vitamin supplements, are all assured to help you with the low platelet problem.
Unlike any year, their year the dengue cases are again on the rise. However, certain ways can be extremely helpful when it comes to controlling dengue. Instead of trying to fix it at home, you should consider consulting a medical professional, and if you test positive, you should remain calm and get the right treatment.
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