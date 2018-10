According to a municipal report released on Monday, as many as 290 fresh cases of dengue were reported in the national capital in the week ending October 27, compared to 190 in the previous week. As per the latest report, 1,310 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far. However, the numbers are still less compared to last year’s Dengue cases which were 3,272 for the same duration, according to the IANS report.

Around 830 new dengue cases surfaced in the month of October, which account for over 64 per cent of the total cases reported this season, the report said. So far, the death of a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area, who succumbed to dengue on September 18 at Hindurao Hospital, has been confirmed. According to the report, 427 cases of malaria and 129 cases of chikungunya were also reported this season until October 27. In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the civic bodies.

Dengue is caused by the Aedes mosquito infected with a dengue virus. It is basically a mosquito-borne disease. Every year many cities in India face this seasonal menace, especially post monsoon. It has flu-like symptoms that take about three to four days to appear. The symptoms like fever and muscle pain happen due to dengue can be managed with a help of medication. There is a vaccine available for dengue.

Some of the common signs and symptoms of dengue include headaches, high fever, joint and muscle pain, nausea, low blood pressure and skin rash, etc. Here are some amazing home remedies to prevent and treat Dengue:

Papaya Leaves: To use papaya leaves for dengue fever, crush the leaves and consume its juice. This will help in flushing out the toxins.

Giloy: To protect our body against infections, boil the giloy stems and drink it as a herbal drink.

Tulsi Leaves And Black Pepper: For treating dengue fever, boil the tulsi leaves and add about 2 grams of black pepper to it, drink the solution. This drink acts as an antibacterial element.

Fenugreek Leaves: These leaves act as a sedative to ease pain and very helpful for people suffering from dengue fever. One can soak the fenugreek leaves in water and then drink the solution. You can also get methi powder, mix it with water and consume it.