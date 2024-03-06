Demystifying 10 Common Myths And Misconceptions On Sexual Health

VERIFIED

Dr Anjali Bhartiya, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology, Pristyn Care, debunks some common misconceptions about sexual health.

Myths and misconceptions about sexual health have been circulating for centuries, creating confusion and potentially harmful misinformation. Addressing these myths is vital for reducing stigma and empowering individuals to make informed choices. Dr Anjali Bhartiya, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology, Pristyn Care, debunks some common misconceptions about sexual health:

1. Only young people need to worry about sexual health: Sexual health is essential at every stage of life. Older adults may overlook sexual health due to societal misconceptions about ageing and sexuality. However, individuals of all ages should prioritize regular screenings, communication with partners, and safe sex practices.

2. Birth control methods are 100 per cent effective: While contraception significantly reduces the risk of pregnancy when used correctly, no method is foolproof. Condoms can break or slip, and hormonal contraceptives may be less effective if not used consistently. Understanding the effectiveness rates and using multiple forms of contraception, such as combining condoms with hormonal methods, can enhance protection.

3. Sexual health is only about physical well-being: Sexual health encompasses physical, emotional, and social aspects of well-being. It involves healthy relationships, consent, communication, pleasure, and emotional intimacy. Neglecting the emotional and relational components of sexual health can lead to dissatisfaction in intimate relationships.

4. Pregnancy cannot occur during menstruation: While the likelihood of conception is lower during menstruation, it is still possible, especially in individuals with irregular cycles. Sperm can survive in the body for several days, increasing the fertility window. Additionally, variations in menstrual cycles and ovulation timing can affect fertility.

5. Masturbation is harmful: Masturbation is a natural and normal aspect of human sexuality. It can promote self-awareness, stress relief, and sexual satisfaction. Contrary to common myths, masturbation does not cause physical harm, infertility, or mental health issues. Open communication and education about self-pleasure are essential for combating stigma.

6. Oral sex and other non-penetrative activities can't transmit Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): Many STIs, including HPV, herpes and chlamydia, can spread through oral sex, skin-to-skin contact and other forms of sexual intimacy. Protection like condoms is important beyond penetrative intercourse.

7. Birth control makes sex less spontaneous: Many different birth control methods exist, and none decrease sexual pleasure inherently. Some people even experience increased enjoyment due to reduced anxiety about pregnancy a proper method for individual needs and preferences.

8. For most of us, our understanding of sexual health continues to remain limited to an extent where we feel that a sex-related problem could only mean damage to our genitals or the reproductive system. While physical factors are a cause for some concerns, existing relationships with sex and sexuality and any existing mental health concerns are also leading causes of many sexual dysfunctions.

9. Frequent Ejaculation and Prostate Cancer: The idea has been widely discussed. Some early studies suggested a potential link, but more recent research has failed to establish a definitive connection. While sexual activity may have various health benefits, including stress reduction and improved mood, its role in preventing prostate cancer remains uncertain. Regular prostate cancer screening and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are still the primary recommendations for prostate health.

10. Hygiene of Circumcised vs. Uncircumcised Penises: The debate over whether circumcised penises are cleaner or healthier than uncircumcised ones is often based on cultural, religious, and personal beliefs. However, hygiene primarily depends on regular cleaning habits rather than circumcision status. Uncircumcised individuals should gently retract the foreskin and clean underneath it during bathing or showering to prevent the buildup of smegma, bacteria, and other debris. Circumcised individuals should also practice good genital hygiene to prevent infections and maintain overall health.