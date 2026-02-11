Demi Lovato Cancels Five Tour Dates To Protect Her Health: Why Rest And Recovery Matter As Much As Exercise

After Demin Lovato realised that she 'overextended ' herself with the original 'It's Not That Deep Tour' schedule, 'Skyscraper' singer cancels five tour dates to 'Protect My Health'.

'Skyscraper' singer Demi Lovato gives a rare update on looking out for her health. In an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced that she is cancelling five shows on her upcoming 'It's Not That Deep Tour' after Lovato realised that she 'overextended ' herself with the original schedule.

Demi Lovato Health Update

Demi Lovato starts by writing, "My Lovatics - I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realised that I had overextended what may be possible."

The Grammy-nominated artist said in the same post that she needs to focus on resting and recovering to schedule more time to handle the entire run of the tour. In her words, "To protect my health and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.

The 33-year-old singer further adds, "Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver - I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there. Orlando - we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there. If you purchased your tickets for one of these shows through Ticketmaster or AXS, refunds will be issued automatically.

"If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats etc), please reach out to your point of purchase. In Orlando, all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date. Additional tickets are available on demilovato.com/tour. I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon."

Why Rest And Recovery Matter As Much As Exercise

Rest and recovery play a crucial role in allowing your body and mind to recharge for a balanced lifestyle that lasts. Still confused about how rest and recovery can aid your daily lifestyle? Here's a full breakdown of the benefits of rest and recovery:

Muscle growth Enhance performance Muscle repair Improves the immune system Better mental health Regulate metabolism Enhanced vocal cord for singers

The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "Rest days should also be incorporated into the recovery plan, which could serve to improve sleep quality, alleviate boredom and stress perception." St. Olaf College, Minnesota advises, "Even the most talented, best-trained voices need rest as part of general preventative care. Your voice will stay healthier when allowed opportunities to rest, recover, rehydrate, and relax. This can simply mean taking short breaks throughout the day. If you've been talking or singing for an hour, don't use up your entire rest break talking, even if people really want your attention. Your voice needs attention, too."

