Today is World Stroke Day and while we discus about stroke in all forms, it is essential to pay some attention on stroke related dementia as well. Vascular or stroke related dementia may be a fairly common term in terms of dementia cases, but it is an extremely puzzling condition. Reason, there is a lack of understanding about the condition, say doctors. This is why there is a lot of misconception that may prevent you from taking the right course of action to save yourself or a near one from vascular dementia. Here is a list that will bust the common myths around vascular dementia.

Myth: It is rare

Fact: Alzheimer’s may be the most common form of dementia to be found, but that does not make vascular dementia not so common. It contributes to 20% of all dementia cases in the world. Facts and estimates point out that 1.5% of the population in the West suffers from vascular dementia. Also, vascular dementia is closely related to strokes and heart disease, thus, cases are expected to rise in future.

Myth: Vascular dementia is no different from other forms of dementia

Fact: That’s absolutely not true. Although we tend to consider all forms of dementia to be same, it is not so in reality. This means Alzheimer’s disease which is a kind of dementia is not similar to vascular dementia. While Alzheimer’s disease occurs when proteins alter the structure and chemistry of your brain, vascular dementia happens when there is inadequate blood supply to the brain. This results in cutting off oxygen supply to your brain that suffers the damage. There may be overlapping symptoms, but vascular dementia is unique in nature and bears no resemblance to other forms of dementia.

Myth: Vascular dementia leads only to mental symptoms

Fact: It is true that vascular dementia comes with an array of mental symptoms like reduced thinking, confusion, memory loss and mood swings. However, these are not the only signs of vascular dementia. In fact, vascular dementia can show up on your physical health as well and you may experience weakness, tremors, and issues related to mobility and balance. You may also experience inappropriate laughter, difficulty in conducting daily jobs and getting lost in familiar areas, point out experts.

Myths: There isn’t any protection against vascular dementia

Fact: This is factually incorrect although we have a lot to explore about vascular dementia and dementia in whole. The doctors have already marked certain risk factors that you can absolutely control to prevent vascular dementia. Your lifestyle plays a major role when it comes to vascular dementia risk. Doctors say that over 50% of vascular dementia are caused due to hypertension. In case you have high blood pressure, take measures to check it. Once that is done, you will be able to offer protection against vascular dementia as well.