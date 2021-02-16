Dementia is a debilitating condition that causes untold miseries to both patients and caregivers. It can be traumatic for a caregiver to see a loved one fading away just as it can be frightening for a patient to suddenly lose control over his or her mental faculties. Forgetting simple things like names and places and past events become a common occurrence and even doing simple every day tasks become a pain. There is no cure for this progressive condition and treatment is mostly symptomatic. But what if you can prevent this condition? Also Read - Managing diabetes to gum health: 5 Reasons to add avocado oil in your diet

Thanks to the efforts of researchers from the American College of Cardiology, it may be possible to prevent dementia. According to researchers, employing cardiovascular disease prevention strategies in mid-life may delay or stop the brain alterations that can lead to dementia in later life. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that atherosclerosis in mid-life can impact areas of the brain impacted by dementia.

Link between atherosclerosis and dementia

Atherosclerosis, or the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on artery walls, is the underlying cause of most cardiovascular diseases, which is the leading cause of death around the world. Dementia is also among the top causes of death and disability around the world, with 50 million people currently living with dementia, according to the researchers from the American College of Cardiology. The presence of atherosclerosis has been linked to cognitive impairment in advanced stages of the disease, but little is known about how they influence each other, especially since both can be asymptomatic for long periods of time earlier in life, the team said.

Hypertension is the biggest modifiable risk factor

For the purpose of the study, the research team included 547 participants from an atherosclerosis-based study and scanned them using 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-positron emission tomography (PET) scans. They sought to determine the association between brain metabolism, subclinical atherosclerosis and cardiovascular risk factors in asymptomatic, middle-aged adults. They saw that cardiovascular risk is associated with brain hypometabolism, including the cerebral areas known to be affected in dementia. Hypertension was the modifiable cardiovascular disease risk factor with the strongest association.

Importance of controlling CVD early in life

According to the researchers, these results underscore the need to control cardiovascular disease risk factors early in life to potentially reduce the brain’s later vulnerability to cognitive dysfunction. There are a few controllable risk factors that will help you bring down your risk of CVD and lead a dementia-free life in old age. We bring a few tips for you.

Avoid smoking or give up today if you do. This is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease.

Control your cholesterol levels. You can do this by making dietary modifications and inculcating healthy food habits. Take medications for reducing cholesterol if asked by the doctor to do so.

Uncontrolled hypertension is also bad. Try to bring thin under control by taking regular medication and with lifestyle changes.

Exercise regularly. This will keep you healthy and free from all kinds of diseases.

Obesity is another risk factor for both CVD and dementia. So lose weight now.

Control your blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled diabetes is another risk factor.

Avoid stress and anger. This can do more damage to your body than you can possibly imagine.

