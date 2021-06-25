Are you getting forgetful? Don’t remember where you kept your wallet, keys, or other important documents? Forgetting things kept on the stove while cooking, finding it difficult to carry on with your real-world activities like counting money? Losing way back home and wandering? Then you need immediate medical attention as it could be Alzheimer’s disease. Yes, you have read it right! Take your health seriously and seek timely treatment to prevent your condition from worsening further. Also Read - Asthma drug may help treat Alzheimer’s disease: Biogen’s antibody therapy awaits FDA approval

Millions of people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, and many cases go unreported, making it a global crisis worldwide. In India, it is estimated that over 5.3 million people have dementia (in which memory, thinking, communication, and social abilities tend to deteriorate), of which the commonest cause is Alzheimer’s. This number is set to rise to 7.6 million in 2030, according to the Dementia in India Report 2020 published by the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI). A diagnosis of this disease is life-changing for the patient as well as his/her family and friends. Also Read - Brain health: Tips to prevent eventual memory loss

Dr. Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, tells us more about this disease – treatment, symptoms, and prevention, as well as common myths that people in India continue to believe. Also Read - A protein in your brain can be your weapon against Alzheimer's disease

Why or how Alzheimer disease develops?

“There are certain conditions that can turn one’s world upside-down by taking a toll on the brain; Alzheimer’s disease is one of them. Having this disease can produce a disturbance in the memory and thinking process. Thus, the patient will be unable to recollect situations or things. For example, patient will not remember the time of having food, where he/she lives, the names of their family members, phone numbers, and some important incidents related to life, about the medical conditions, and even the passwords,” explains Dr. Pai.

He continues, “Alzheimer disease is the most common cause of dementia. Scientists have not yet determined exactly why or how it develops. However, they do know that Alzheimer disease produces specific changes in the brain. These changes include deposits (plaques) of a protein called “beta amyloid,” loss of nerve cells (neurons) in important parts of the brain, and disorganized masses of protein fibers within the brain cells (these are known as “neurofibrillary tangles”).

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

If symptoms like confusion, mood swings, anxiety, social withdrawal, lack of understanding of things, inability to pronounce words properly, and inability to do real-world activities, and impaired reasoning arise, then the family members should get immediate help. Avoid delaying the treatment and seek appropriate care – the expert says.

Challenges in treating Alzheimer’s disease in India

According to Dr. Pai, the reasons why patients with Alzheimer’s do not receive prompt care is due to the lack of awareness regarding the disease. “Not many people are aware that this disease needs immediate attention. Awareness should be created via drives, camps, or initiatives regarding the management of the disease,” he suggests.

Caregiver burnout is a known fact. The caregivers should be thoroughly educated regarding the disease. Poor Alzheimer’s care can also make it difficult for the patients, and challenges arise owing to inadequate treatment, poor knowledge on the part of the caregivers, the mounting cost of care, and issues in detection of the disease. It is one of the health challenges with significant social and economic consequences. There is an urgent need of action in order to help these patients lead healthy life, the neurologist points out.

Myths about Alzheimer’s disease

There are many myths regarding this disease: Here are some common myths that many people in India tend to believe.

Myth#1: Only old people get Alzheimer’s

Fact: Most people with Alzheimer’s are over the age of 65, but there are some people who get it at the younger age that is in their 50s. It is known as early-onset Alzheimer’s and can be genetic.

Myth #2: Alzheimer’s can be easily treated

Fact: There is no treatment to halt the progression of this disease, or slow how fast it spreads. There are treatments to address the symptoms of the disease. Medications can help with memory, language skills, thinking, and behavioural problems.

Myth #3: Alzheimer’s is not at all serious

Fact: This disease can make one forget to drink and eat and also lead to risky behaviours like wandering into a life-threatening situation. It can also lead to issues like swallowing or breathing problems that can lead to pneumonia.

Myth #4: Those with Alzheimer’s have no hope

Fact: Early diagnosis and medications can be helpful for ones with this disease. The caregiver and person with Alzheimer’s should take the help of the support groups and set goals. Provide a long and care-free environment for those with the disease.

How cognitive behavioural therapy helps Alzheimer’s patients

According to Dr. Pai, medication and cognitive behavioural therapy are beneficial for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Opting for this therapy can help these patients to understand their thoughts, know how they feel, and get to know about their behaviour. The therapy will also be useful for those patients who are depressed, anxious, panicky, or even frustrated. It provides an opportunity for patients to vent out their anger, emotions, and feelings. While there is currently no treatment available to stop the brain damage due to Alzheimer’s disease, several medications can temporarily mitigate its symptoms. Now, the newly USFDA approved Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab can slow down brain degeneration too.

Preventive measures

The doctor’s advice – Quit smoking and alcohol, eat a well-balanced diet jam-packed with fresh fruits and vegetables, cut down on junk and processed foods, exercise on a daily basis, control your diabetes and blood pressure and monitor them from time to time, play memory games, solve puzzles and crosswords.