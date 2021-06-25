Are you getting forgetful? Don’t remember where you kept your wallet keys or other important documents? Forgetting things kept on the stove while cooking finding it difficult to carry on with your real-world activities like counting money? Losing way back home and wandering? Then you need immediate medical attention as it could be Alzheimer's disease. Yes you have read it right! Take your health seriously and seek timely treatment to prevent your condition from worsening further. Millions of people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and many cases go unreported making it a global crisis worldwide. In India it is estimated that