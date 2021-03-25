Dementia is a health problem that many elderly people face. It may creep up on you slowly with the effects showing when the disease has progressed significantly. Experts have not been able to attribute a single cause for this condition. Now researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine say that being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life. The journal Alzheimer's & Dementia published this study which also indicates that people who recover from loneliness appear to be less likely to suffer from dementia. Loneliness leads