Dementia is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Globally, around 50 million people have this condition, out of which nearly 60% are living in low- and middle-income countries. Every year, nearly 10 million new cases of dementia are reported – WHO said. The good news is that scientists have developed a new tool that can predict the risk of death and admission to a long-term care facility for patients with this mental health issue.

Dr Peter Tanuseputro from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Canada noted that the survival of many people with dementia is poor. He believed that this may be because many dementia patients would choose care facility that focuses on comfort care and quality of life. Dr Tanuseputro and his team have developed a tool that asks simple questions about a person at the time of dementia diagnosis and translates it to the chance of dying and of entering a nursing home over the next 5 years.

Older age, male sex and presence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure and kidney failure at the time of diagnosis of dementia were found to the most important factors that predicted death and admission to long-term care.

This personalized information may be helpful in planning advance care or additional supports for newly diagnosed dementia patients, Tanuseputro said.

“If we can help patients and families understand what is likely to happen to their health, and what the next few years may hold, it can help with planning, perhaps provide some peace of mind, and ensure they maximize the quality of life remaining,” Tanuseputro added.

All you need to know about dementia

Dementia is an umbrella term for several diseases that lead to deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. It is not a normal part of ageing, but age is considered to be the strongest risk factor for dementia. It can also result from a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease or stroke.

There are many forms of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, accounting for 60-80% of all cases of dementia. Some of the other common forms include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and a group of diseases that contribute to frontotemporal dementia. The boundaries between different forms of dementia are unclear and mixed forms co-exist in many patients.

The signs and symptoms related to dementia

The signs and symptoms of dementia may not be same for all, as it affects each person in a different way. The impact of the disease depends on the person’s personality before becoming ill. However, the signs and symptoms of dementia are divided in three stages.

Early stage: Initial symptoms include forgetfulness, losing track of the time and becoming lost in familiar places. The onset of these symptoms is gradual. As a result, the early stage of dementia is often overlooked.

Middle stage: Gradually the signs and symptoms become clearer and more restricting. As dementia progresses to the middle stage, one may even start

forgetting recent events and people’s names

becoming lost at home

increasing difficulty with communication

needing help with personal care

experiencing behaviour changes, including wandering and repeated questioning.

Late stage: Here a patient may become inactive and need total dependence. The signs and symptoms would become more obvious. These include:

becoming unaware of the time and place

unable to recognize relatives and friends

increasing need for assisted self-care

difficulty walking

behaviour changes that may escalate and include aggression.

How to reduce risk of dementia

Studies have revealed that people can reduce their risk of dementia by making certain lifestyle changes like –

Getting regular exercise

Not smoking

Avoiding harmful use of alcohol

Controlling weight

Eating a healthy diet

Maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Depression, low educational attainment, social isolation, and cognitive inactivity are also risk factors of dementia.The WHO projects that the total number of people with dementia will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 in 2050.