‘Mood Stabiliser’ Lithium May Help Decrease Risk Of Developing Dementia

University Of Cambridge researchers found lithium use associated with a lower risk of dementia for both for short and long-term users.

Dementia is a syndrome characterised by the loss of cognitive functioning thinking, remembering, and reasoning that are severe enough to interfere with a person's daily life and activities. According to the WHO, more than 55 million people are living with dementia worldwide, and nearly 10 million new cases are reported every year. While it mainly affects older people, dementia is not an inevitable consequence of ageing. A variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain, such as Alzheimer's disease or stroke, are linked to dementia. So, how can we reduce the risk of developing dementia?

A new study by researchers from the University of Cambridge has suggested that lithium may help decrease the risk of developing dementia. They conducted a retrospective analysis of the health records of nearly 30,000 patients (all over the age of 50) and found that those individuals who received lithium were less likely to develop dementia than those who did not.

Published in the journal PLoS Medicine, the study proposes that lithium could be a preventative treatment for dementia.

No preventative treatmentsfor dementia yet

Dementia is identified as the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally. Unfortunately, currently no preventative treatments are available for the condition.

Dr Shanquan Chen from Cambridge's Department of Psychiatry, the study's first author, highlighted that the number of dementia patients is growing continuously, thereby putting huge pressure on healthcare systems.

He also mentioned that delaying the onset of dementia by just five years could reduce its prevalence and economic impact by upto 40 per cent.

You may like to read

Lithium as a potential treatment for dementia

Several small studies have suggested lithium as a potential treatment for people who have been diagnosed with dementia or early cognitive impairment. However, these studies didn't clearly describe whether it can delay or even prevent the development of dementia altogether.

Lithium is a mood stabiliser medication commonly prescribed for conditions such as bipolar affective disorder and depression.

"Bipolar disorder and depression are considered to put people at increased risk of dementia, so we had to make sure to account for this in our analysis," said Chen, as quoted by Science Daily.

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 29,618 patients who accessed mental health services from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust between 2005 and 2019. None had been previously diagnosed with either mild cognitive impairment or dementia, at the start of the study.

A small number of patients (548) included in the study were treated with lithium. From this group, 53 patients or 9.7 per cent of them were diagnosed with dementia. In comparison, 3,244 patients or 11.2 per cent from the group that had not received lithium were diagnosed with dementia.

The association between lithium use and lower risk of dementia was seen for both for short and long-term users, even after controlling for other risk factors such as smoking, other medications, and other physical and mental illnesses, the researchers stated.

However, they noted that larger clinical trials would be needed to establish lithium as a potential treatment for dementia, as this was an observational study and the overall number of patients receiving lithium was small.