Managing Dementia: How To Address And Treat Dementia?

As you get older, your memory power begins to weaken. This is only natural but these foods will help you keep your brain strong for as long as possible.

The following are some of the ways to manage dementia:

Consult a Neurologist to ascertain a treatable cause or confounding factor of dementia. Undergo brain imaging and blood tests to discover the underlying cause. Rule out depression, a close mimic of dementia/personality change. Checking other sense organs related to vision and auditory functions and correcting them.

The Following Are Some Of The Ways To Manage Dementia:

Keep a diary to record important events, activities, landmarks, destinations, and personal details like name, significant mobile numbers, and person's address. Keep a calendar in the room to easily reference months, dates, years, and events. Keeping windows open to make the person aware of changes in day and night Label bottles and jars in the kitchen and bathroom to avoid mistakes while using them Be watchful or restrain such a person from handling gas stoves and smoking/drinking alcohol, which could be dangerous without supervision Try using an automatic shut-off electric tea kettle, disabling the stove by removing knobs, turning off circuits, or installing automatic shut-off timers on stoves and ovens. Use a microwave, which is safer Avoid unnecessary medicines, unknown preparations and supplements. Keep separate boxes for daily medicines to avoid mistakes in missing/excess medicine TRENDING NOW Also Read ICMR Launches MUDRA Toolbox For Dementia Patients: Know All About It

Sleeping pills 'Z-drugs' can increase risk of fractures and stroke in dementia patients

New tool helps predict risk of death in dementia patients: Beware of these signs and symptoms More News Maintaining a healthy diet that includes fresh vegetables/fruits. Eating a range of different foods in the right proportion is what makes a difference. Avoid processed/canned/deep-fried food Increase physical activity. Do daily mild to moderate exercise/meditation/yoga. Try to keep yourself mentally and socially active. Play games like puzzles, crosswords, chess, and board games. Try to learn new things like language/hobbies / musical instruments. Undertake memory enhancement strategies, including setting shorter-term goals, maintaining a social circle and beneficial family roles that reinforce memory. Managing modifiable risk factors like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, dyslipidemia, smoking, and drinking Prevention falls by keeping the house clutter-free / well-illuminated. Wear proper clothes and comfortable non-slippery shoes to avoid tripping. Install side railings and handles in the staircase/bathrooms. Be empathetic and patient with dementia patients to make them feel understood, supported and comfortable.