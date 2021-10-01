Early Signs Of Dementia May Appear 18 Years Before Diagnosis; Symptoms To Look Out For

Dementia is a cognitive disorder that affects old people and can lead to loss of memory in people. While there is no cure for the disease, early signs of dementia can appear 18 years before the diagnosis.

Dementia is a category of degenerative mental illnesses characterised by a significant loss of cognitive ability that extends beyond normal ageing. Confusion, mood fluctuations, long-term memory loss, and a gradual loss of physiological functioning are all symptoms. The most frequent type of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. It is caused by plaque buildup in the brain's neurons, which impairs its function and eventually kills it. While there is no cure for the disease, a new study suggests that it is possible to detect it early.

Early Signs Of Dementia Can Appear 18 Years Before Diagnosis

A test of memory and thinking can reveal differences in people who go on to develop Alzheimer's disease up to 18 years before diagnosis, according to a study of over 2,000 people. A lower score on a cognitive test was associated with an 85 per cent increased risk of future dementia, according to tests completed 13 to 18 years before the study ended. This suggests that the development of Alzheimer's disease may begin many years earlier than expected before symptoms are recognised.

Dr Doug Brown, Director of Research and Development at Alzheimer's Society said, 'Dementia often causes changes in the brain years before the symptoms become apparent. This study shows that there may be subtle indications of Alzheimer's disease in thinking and memory as many as 18 years before a formal diagnosis could take place.' While the doctor emphasises that these tests cannot accurately predict who will develop dementia, they can be used to identify people who are at a higher risk of developing the disease.

Early Signs Of Dementia

Dementia symptoms can come in a variety of forms. Cognitive changes can be used to define some, while psychological changes can be used to define others.

The following symptoms are linked to cognitive changes:

Memory lapses

Having trouble finding words or finishing a phrase

Lack of problem-solving skills

Problems with coordination

Confusion

The following are signs and symptoms of psychological changes:

Depressed mood

Personality shifts

Anxiety

Hallucination is a type of hallucination that occurs when

Nervousness

How To Minimize The Risk Of Dementia?

One of the biggest risk factors of dementia in old age, evidence suggest that you can do to help reduce your own risk. Some of the ways you can mitigate the risk of developing dementia, include:

Keep yourself fit with keeping yourself fit

Keep stress and anxiety at bay

Avoid sitting in one place for too long

Do some mind exercises

Eat a healthy diet

Drink alcohol in limit

Stop smoking

Keep your blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control

Maintain a healthy weight

Do not eat foods high in saturated fat, salt and sugar

Eat more fibre-rich foods

