Does Plant-Based Diet Slash The Risk Of Cognitive Impairment? Know Here

Not eating right can up your risk of developing cognitive problems, including dementia and Alzheimer's. Here's how eating a plant-based diet might be able to reduce the risk of developing these problems.

A nutritious diet is one of the controllable risk factors in the fight against dementia, which usually begins with a decline in cognitive abilities. According to statistics, there are around 5 million people living with dementia in India, with approximately millions of new cases diagnosed each year. According to WHO, by 2050, there will be 14 million people suffering from dementia, and the figure will only rise.

Dementia is a general term for a loss of capacity to recall, think, or make judgments that interfere with daily tasks. The most frequent form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. Dementia is not a normal aspect of ageing, even though it usually affects older people. But studies have shown that changing your diet can help manage the outcome for the elderly.

Lifestyle And Diet Plays An Important Role In Managing Cognitive Health

A healthy diet looks to be one of the most effective treatments for decreasing cognitive loss as people age. A study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found that people can increase their cognitive performance and brain efficiency by adopting basic lifestyle adjustments such as memory exercises, a healthy diet, physical activity, and stress reduction into their daily lives.

Modifications in lifestyle and food are critical as a strategy to avoid cognitive impairment and its progression in neurogenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Plant-Based Diet Good To Mitigate Cognitive Impairment Risk

Plant-based or plant-forward eating patterns emphasise plant-based foods. This includes nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans, in addition to fruits and vegetables. It does not imply that you are a vegetarian or vegan who does not consume meat or dairy products. Rather, you are consuming a greater amount of your diet from plant sources.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Barcelona (UB) has found that a plant-based diet lowers the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly, according to the study. After analyzing the data of 842 people over 65 for 12 years, the researchers found that there is a link between cocoa, coffee, mushrooms and red wine metabolites, microbial metabolism of polyphenol-rich foods (apple, cocoa, green tea, blueberries, oranges, or pomegranates), and cognitive impairment in the elderly.

Some metabolites have been linked to the progression of cognitive impairment and dementia, according to a study of plasma samples. "For example, 2-furoylglycine and 3-methylanthine, which are biomarkers of coffee and cocoa consumption, had a protective profile, while saccharin -derived from the consumption of artificial sweeteners- is associated with a damaging role," explained Professor Cristina Andres-Lacueva.

"A higher intake of fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods provides polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that could help reduce the risk of cognitive decline due to ageing," she added.