Do You Experience Frequent Bad Dreams Or Nightmares? You Are Likely To Develop Dementia Later In Life

Middle-aged adults who experience frequent bad dreams are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life, reveals a new study.

Stress or anxiety could be the reason why you're getting frequent nightmares. Other factors that can trigger bad dreams or nightmares include lack of sleep, fever, alcohol or drug use, medications, and underlying medical conditions. Now, researchers have cautioned that having frequent bad dreams can affect cognitive function and increase risk of dementia.

A new study has linked frequent nightmares in middle age to higher chances of developing dementia later in life. This means middle-aged adults who experience frequent bad dreams are more likely to experience cognitive decline and be diagnosed with dementia later in life. The study was published in The Lancet journal, eClinicalMedicine.

Risk factors for dementia

Researchers at the University of Birmingham claimed that their study is the first to link nightmares or distressing dreams to risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

Dr Abidemi Otaiku from the University's Centre for Human Brain Health noted that their finding is important as it is difficult to identify dementia risk as early as middle age, with very few risk indicators.

Based on their findings, the Dr Otaiku believe bad dreams could be considered as a factor to identify individuals at increased risk of developing dementia and plan strategies to slow down the onset of the disease.

Key findings from the study

For the study, the researchers analyzed data of over 600 middle-aged men and women (aged between 35 and 64 years) and 2,600 adults aged 79 and older in the US. All the participants were dementia-free when they were enrolled. Here's what they found:

Among middle-aged people, those who experience bad dreams on a weekly basis were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline over the following decade.

Among older people, those experiencing nightmares on a weekly basis

were five times more likely to develop dementia, compared to those reporting no bad dreams

Further they found the association between bad dreams and dementia to be much stronger in men, compared to in women.