Dementia: Symptoms, Risk Factors And Prevention

Dr Poonam Chandrashekhar Awatare, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, Varthur, characterizes dementia as a cognitive decline in more than one component like memory, language, and executive functions of sufficient severity capable of interfering with daily activities.

Dementia is not a particular illness but rather a syndrome used to represent the state of a person's mental functioning. It involves the degradation of mental ability from a higher level severe enough to affect day-to-day activities. Two or more specific symptoms, such as volatile memory, diminishing cognitive abilities and language skills, lack of coordination between the brain and other organs, unpredictable mood, and other behavioural changes, infer the person has dementia.

Alzheimer's Disease

When the areas of your brain responsible for cognitive abilities get affected by infections or any disease, it may lead to dementia. Alzheimer's disease is by far the most typical example of dementia. However, there are several other known causes as well, including vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia, mixed dementia, and dementia caused by Parkinson's disease, along with conditions that resemble dementia attributable to treatable conditions like thyroid disorders and medication side effects.

Senile Dementia

Due to the higher incidence in older adults, this illness is considered a late-life sickness (senile dementia).

The rate of dementia increases every five years after age 65, affecting 5% to 8% of all adults above that age.

Dementia is thought to affect almost half the population above 85 years of age. Due to their rare and vivid presentation, young-onset dementias can present a substantial diagnostic challenge.

Still, due to the higher prevalence of inherited dementia syndromes in this age group and the ability to identify causative genes and molecular sequences through newer technologies made possible, this subset becomes even more relevant.

Common Symptoms

Common symptoms of dementia include forgetting recent events or information (antecedent memory loss), poor judgement, confusion, difficulty in reasoning, planning, and handling complex tasks, repeating remarks or questions frequently, misplacing everyday objects or putting them in odd places, failing to recognise the season, year, or months, struggling with the correct choice of words, and displaying a change in mood, behaviour, or interests. However, the symptoms of dementia are reversible, and many of these are curable.

Risk Factors And Prevention

Although age is the most substantial known risk factor for dementia (defined as onset before the age of 65 years) can sometimes also occur. We can reduce our risk of cognitive decline and dementia by staying physically active, avoiding smoking and alcohol, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels and body weight.

