Dealing With Dementia In Seniors? 3 Key Points To Remember

Dr Shabnam Mir shares some key points to remember while dealing with seniors with dementia.

As we grow older, our body changes, including psychological transformations. Certain parts of the brain shrink in volume, and mental functions become less agile. In addition, with age, healthy neurons in the brain stop working and lose connections with other brain cells. Dementia is the loss of essential cognitive functions such as thinking, remembering, reasoning, etc. In addition, some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change. Therefore, Dr Shabnam Mir, Consultant Physician and Head of Clinical Operation at Antara, shares some key points to remember while dealing with seniors suffering from dementia.

People with dementia and the environment:Confusion is a primary symptom of dementia. Hence, unfamiliar places can cause confusion and discomfort for patients with the disease. Therefore, it is highly recommended to avoid implementing change with these patients. Even more, minor life changes like moving the patient from their place of comfort, change of staff, and frequent change in routines can be proven to be discomforting and distressing for the patient and are difficult for these patients. Familiar and comfortable environments: Patients of dementia, more often than not, recognize a schedule which is mandatory for the staff to have in these times. As if maintaining the equilibrium and stimulation of thought. When a patient with dementia is moved to a new environment, they require at least weeks to settle into the new environment. A few points to remember: Ask the family about the schedule and routines they follow, if there is a prior bedtime routine or if there are familiar things that the patient regularly enjoys, for example, a chair they regularly use. If so, implement.

Communication And Interaction

Communication with dementia patients is one of the most complicated parts of their care. There are two types of communication- verbal and non-verbal contact. When using the Verbal mode of communication, the caretaker must consider the following techniques:

Introduce yourself:The patient must trust you, so one should introduce themself by telling the patient their name and the reason for the association. Tone: Use a gentle and relaxed tone. If your tone projects agitation and impatience, the patient will most likely respond with anger and might hurt feelings. Volume: Lower voice pitch is usually best. Adult language: Avoid baby-like talks; speak to dementia patients like normal adults. Do not rush and push: People with dementia need more time to process things. Rushing will make them feel inadequate and more confused. Instead, provide simple and single-sentence instructions. Do not overwhelm: Give choices but not too many, understanding that you are not taking away their right to choose. Compassionate companion approach (best friend approach): People with dementia often respond amazingly well to this approach. In this approach, we must greet and act like best friends with dementia patients. Affectionate care: Provide loving care to dementia patients. Develop a positive relationship with patients by listening to them, singing to them, laughing with them, patting them on the shoulder, saying sweet things, hugging them, and showing understanding.

Nonverbal Communication

When communicating with a client, the goal is to avoid any situations likely to create anxiety or conflict. Use the non-verbal techniques listed below to ensure that you positively interact with your patient, causing them as little stress as possible.

A few things to keep in mind:

Smile and approach gently from the front Establish eye contact on the same level Reduce or eliminate background noise Use items that provide visual cues Nod the head for agreement or encouragement Remember to smile

Although there is no proven prevention, leading a healthy lifestyle may help reduce risk factors associated with these diseases.

TIPS AND TRICKS OF COMMUNICATION

Do's

Call them by name. Allow enough time for response. Allow them to finish. Do not interrupt Choose simple words and short sentences. Reduce background noise. Repeat if necessary. Try to rephrase or find a different way of saying something if they aren't Comprehending. Keep a sense of humour: People with dementia will laugh at themselves, and it's perfectly okay to laugh with them.

Don'ts

Avoid talking about them or any other patient in front of them. Avoid repeating things too much. Do not ask, "DO YOU REMEMBER": When a person with dementia can't remember, there are chances of panic, aggression, or frustration. Please do not take anything they do or say personally: People with dementia can say or do hurtful and embarrassing things. However, they are not doing it on purpose!

