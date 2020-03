Dementia typically occurs among the elderly, but more and more people are starting to develop the disease in their 40s and 50s © Shutterstock

Some previous studies have suggested that taking a low-dose aspirin may reduce the risk of dementia. But a new study has rebutted the claim. The study researchers made it clear that aspirin does not reduce the risk of memory problems nor does it slow the rate of cognitive decline.

Doctors have been prescribing low-dose aspirin for some people to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. This is because aspirin has anti-inflammatory properties and also thins the blood.

However, the new study found no significant effect of aspirin in reducing the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or probable Alzheimer’s disease. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurology.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a brain disorder that causes problems with thinking, memory, and reasoning. It occurs when the parts of the brain used for these functions are damaged or diseased. Dementia typically occurs among the elderly, but more and more people are starting to develop the disease in their 40s and 50s. Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia and it contribute 60–80% of the total cases. The good news is that you can prevent dementia and cognitive decline. Here are 4 ways to prevent dementia –

Do regular exercise

Experts say regular physical exercise can reduce risk of developing dementia by up to 50%. It can also slow further deterioration of cognitive functions in dementia patients. Spends at least 30 minutes walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing. Do this exercise five times a week.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating the right food could also help protect your brain function and lower your risk of getting dementia. In addition, proper nutrition can ease behavioural symptoms in persons with dementia. Limit intake of sugar and saturated fat. Sugary foods, refined carbs and fatty foods can put you at risk of diabetes, which has been closely linked to Alzheimer’s.

Take mental challenges

Try to keep your brain active to prevent development of lesions that can cause Alzheimer’s disease. Mental stimulation can also slow brain deterioration in people with dementia. Learning something new or playing strategy games and puzzles can give you a mental workout and protect your brain function.

Control your stress

Persistent stress can increase the risk of dementia. Many studies have revealed the association between anxiety and Alzheimer’s. Keep stress under control by spending time to relax. Find leisure activities that will relax you. Socialising, laughing, meditation, and staying active can keep brain engaged and aid in preventing dementia.