Artificial Intelligence Can Tell If You Will Develop Dementia Later In Life

Dementia is the deterioration of cognitive functioning thinking, remembering, problem-solving and reasoning which can interfere with daily life. Though dementia is more common in older adults, it is not a part of normal aging. It can also affect younger people. Are you at risk of developing dementia? Artificial intelligence can predict that, concluded a study published in JAMA Network Open.

Machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, can accurately tell who will go on to develop dementia, stated researchers from the University of Exeter.

Based on their findings, they suggested that artificial intelligence could help improve diagnosis of dementia and reduce misdiagnosis of the condition.

AI accurately predicts who will develop dementia in two years

For the study, they analysed data from more than 15,300 patients who attended memory clinics in the US. Though many were experiencing problems with memory or other brain functions, none of them were diagnosed with dementia at the start of the study.

During the study period (between 2005 and 2015), 1,568 were diagnosed with dementia within two years of visiting the memory clinic. According to the researchers, their machine learning model could predict these new dementia cases with up to 92 per cent accuracy.

Machine learning models also accurately identified misdiagnosis of the condition. Of the total new dementia diagnoses, around eight per cent (130 cases) appeared to be false, as their diagnosis was subsequently reversed. The machine learning model was able to identify more than 80 per cent of these inconsistent diagnoses, the authors stated.

This means artificial intelligence can not only predict will develop dementia, but also can improve the accuracy of such diagnoses.

Memory clinics may consider using machine learning

Dr Janice Ranson, Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, suggested that making use of machine learning in memory clinics could help ensure more accurate diagnosis, and help in reducing the unnecessary distress caused by a wrong diagnosis.

In their follow-up studies, the team plans to evaluate the practical use of the machine learning method in clinics.

Symptoms of dementia to watch out for

Although memory loss is often one of the early signs of dementia, losing memory doesn't always mean you have dementia. There are different causes for memory loss. Symptoms of dementia may vary depending on the cause or the area of the brain that's damaged. But common signs and symptoms include: Memory loss; difficulty communicating or finding words, reasoning or problem-solving, handling complex tasks, planning and organizing; confusion and disorientation.

One can also experience psychological changes such as depression, anxiety, paranoia, agitation and hallucinations.

If you or a loved one has these symptoms, see a doctor. Some causes of dementia can be reversed with treatment.

How to reduce risk of dementia

While some risk factors of dementia, such as age and family history, can't be changed, there are many factors that can be addressed to reduce your risk. These are: Unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, excessive alcohol use and smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, head trauma, sleep disorders, Vitamin and nutritional deficiencies.