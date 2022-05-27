8 Daily Habits That Can Bring Down The Genetic Risk Of Dementia

Following a healthy lifestyle from an early stage can be the only solution to avoid or lower the genetic risks of dementia: Study

Dementia is a disease that everyone wishes to avoid but, in certain cases, it becomes impossible because of family genes and history of dementia in one's family. Signs like forgetfulness or thinking problems might not seem serious but this condition starts making changes in the brain from a very early age. But experts have concluded that there are certainly some ways through which the genetic risks of the disease could be avoided. But there is news for you all; it would require a highly disciplined lifestyle.

What Is Dementia And What Are Its Symptoms?

Doctors have defined dementia as experiencing loss of memory, problems of reasoning and thinking and an inability to independently carry on with life, work and activities. There are some symptoms that you may be able to recognize on a daily basis like memory loss, having difficulties concentrating on one thing, experiencing difficulties in carrying out simple tasks, struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word, sudden changes in ones mood, misplacing things and confusion about time and place. A person might or might not experience all of the above symptoms but even if you experience some of them, it might help both you and your family if you consult an expert.

What You Need To Do To Lower The Risk

Researchers of the American Academy of Neurology published a study recently on what exact steps need to be followed in order to avoid dementia:

Stay active

Follow a healthy eating habit

Loose that extra weight

Do not smoke

Take care of your blood pressure

Take care of your cholesterol levels

Try to reduce your blood sugar levels

Exercise on a daily basis

Importance Of A Healthier Lifestyle

Adrienne Tin, a PhD scholar of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson stated that it is quite difficult to ensure whether these habits can one hundred per cent ensure lower risks of dementia for people with a very high genetic risk. But they have also mentioned that a healthier lifestyle can and will ensure a lower risk. Study reports confirm that the people who have a higher risk of dementia but made positive changes to their lifestyle by one point had about 9% lower risk of getting the disease.

However, researchers say that, in order to get more reliable estimates of the risks of genetic dementia, further studies need to be conducted on a large number of people as well as diverse populations. Although it seems impossible to keep up with the advices these experts have stated, making healthy life choices could help you and your family stay away from such a dreadful disease, then you should consider doing them. And, it is never too late to start!

(With inputs from Agencies)

