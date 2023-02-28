Dementia: Yes, It Can Be Fatal

Dementia is often caused by conditions that are progressive and damage cells that carry out crucial functions of the body.

As per WHO, Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability

Dementia is not a disease but can be described as a collection of symptoms that show a cognitive decline in a person. In simple words, dementia can be taken as a symptom of many underlying medical conditions that might be causing it. Though the awareness has increased around the term, there exist many misconceptions that float in the community. Alzheimer's is a common kind of dementia but there can be many other types.

Dementia is often caused by conditions that are progressive and damage cells that carry out crucial functions of the body. In some cases, they also lead to tissue death and loss of brain cell function. While there exists a notion that dementia is not fatal, the symptom might directly not cause death but the underlying conditions that might be causing it can become life-threatening.

Dementia and fatality

As per WHO, Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.

TRENDING NOW

People suffering from dementia show a pattern of cognitive decline. As the disease progresses, they struggle to do everyday tasks such as remembering names, planning or completing tasks and might even withdraw from all social activities. People affected by the condition are at a high risk of developing a serious illness. Since dementia is the symptomatic part of the condition, it can result in fatality in the following ways-

Pneumonia Dementia disrupts the ability of the body to swallow food and liquids which might often slip down the oesophagus and further lead to an infection in the lungs. Falls People who have dementia are more susceptible to falls and injuries. The disorder might interfere with their movement. It can result in fractures and other serious injuries. Strokes, cardiovascular diseases- Studies have found that dementia can damage cells, cause oxidative stress and can lead to stroke. Some dementias are also associated with plaque build-up in arteries and this can lead to cardiovascular diseases.

Towards the end

As the condition progresses, the affected people might become more dependent on others for carrying out basic survival functions. The following are some signs of people in the later or last stages of the condition-

Having lost the ability to walk, eat and swallow food. No control over bladder and bowel functions Cannot communicate clearly Have extreme personality changes Having difficulty showing facial expressions. Experiencing more medical complications.

RECOMMENDED STORIES