Delhi’s H1N1 cases jump 6-fold: Why you should never take antibiotics without medical advice

Delhi's H1N1 cases have surged six-fold raising concerns over seasonal influenza. Know the symptoms, high-risk groups, warning signs, prevention measures and when to seek care.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shubham Yadav

H1N1 cases in Delhi. (Image generated using AI)

H1N1 cases in Delhihave significantly increased during the current season with the number of cases reportedly spiking from 229 last year to 1344 this year. Healthcare professionals are advising people not to ignore prolonged fever, cough or intense body pain as a common seasonal infection during the monsoon season could be mistaken for a respiratory infection that can easily be transmitted.

Here's what you need to know i.e. healthcare professionals warn that although many individuals often get better easily H1N1 can be serious for certain people particularly pregnant women and older people. In addition children with underlying conditions or those with lowered immunity might be more susceptible to complications.

What are the symptoms of H1N1?

Symptoms of H1N1 may be similar to those of the common flu making it difficult to tell by signs alone. Check out these common symptoms of H1N1 outlined by the Mayo Clinic:

Fever Cough Sore throat Body aches Headache Fatigue Weakness Blocked nose

The US medical centre also notes that some patients may also experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain. Whereas children with high fever, breathing difficulty, unable to drink fluid or drowsiness should seek immediate medical help.

Don't take antibiotics without medical advice!

"People should not treat themselves especially with unnecessary antibiotics but should consult a doctor if symptoms are severe," Dr. Shubham Yadav, Associate Consultant of Physician and Diabetologist, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitality, Noida Extension explains. "As antibiotics work against bacterial infections and do not treat viral infections like influenza." You can consider antiviral treatment when it is prescribed by a doctor depending on the patient's symptoms, risk factors and clinical assessment. Self-medication may also delay timely diagnosis particularly as influenza symptoms may be similar to other infections that are prevalent during monsoon season such as dengue.

Tips for staying safe from H1N1

Here are some simple steps that can help decrease the risk of H1N1 transmission as per the Director General of Health Services:

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Consider influenza vaccination: People at higher risk of complications should consider getting vaccinated against the seasonal flu. Discuss with a healthcare provider if you should be vaccinated. Wear a face mask in crowded areas: Masking can help limit exposure to respiratory droplets particularly during respiratory infections. Wash your hands often: Wash hands using soap, water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Improve ventilation: Influenza has the potential to spread more easily in poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Therefore maintain good room ventilation to help reduce the spread. Self-isolate when sick: If experiencing flu-like symptoms avoid close contact with others and stay home as much as possible. This method could help stop temporary spread in families and communities.

Delhi's six-fold surge in H1N1 cases is a warning not to shrug off long flu-like symptoms. Appropriate hand hygiene, ventilation, wearing masks in risk areas, timely vaccinations and medical consultation can minimize the risk of severe illness and transmission. Most importantly do not self-medicate with antibiotics and do not wait to seek medical advice when you notice that the symptoms are getting worse or not improving.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for individual concerns.