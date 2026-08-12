Delhi’s H1N1 cases jump 6-fold: Why you should never take antibiotics without medical advice

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : August 12, 2026 1:50 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Shubham Yadav
H1N1 cases in Delhihave significantly increased during the current season with the number of cases reportedly spiking from 229 last year to 1344 this year. Healthcare professionals are advising people not to ignore prolonged fever, cough or intense body pain as a common seasonal infection during the monsoon season could be mistaken for a respiratory infection that can easily be transmitted.
Here's what you need to know i.e. healthcare professionals warn that although many individuals often get better easily H1N1 can be serious for certain people particularly pregnant women and older people. In addition children with underlying conditions or those with lowered immunity might be more susceptible to complications.
Symptoms of H1N1 may be similar to those of the common flu making it difficult to tell by signs alone. Check out these common symptoms of H1N1 outlined by the Mayo Clinic:
The US medical centre also notes that some patients may also experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain. Whereas children with high fever, breathing difficulty, unable to drink fluid or drowsiness should seek immediate medical help.
"People should not treat themselves especially with unnecessary antibiotics but should consult a doctor if symptoms are severe," Dr. Shubham Yadav, Associate Consultant of Physician and Diabetologist, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitality, Noida Extension explains. "As antibiotics work against bacterial infections and do not treat viral infections like influenza." You can consider antiviral treatment when it is prescribed by a doctor depending on the patient's symptoms, risk factors and clinical assessment. Self-medication may also delay timely diagnosis particularly as influenza symptoms may be similar to other infections that are prevalent during monsoon season such as dengue.
Here are some simple steps that can help decrease the risk of H1N1 transmission as per the Director General of Health Services:
Delhi's six-fold surge in H1N1 cases is a warning not to shrug off long flu-like symptoms. Appropriate hand hygiene, ventilation, wearing masks in risk areas, timely vaccinations and medical consultation can minimize the risk of severe illness and transmission. Most importantly do not self-medicate with antibiotics and do not wait to seek medical advice when you notice that the symptoms are getting worse or not improving.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for individual concerns.