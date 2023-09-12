Delhi's Deteriorating Air Quality Leading To Surge In Sinusitis Cases, Warns ENT Specialist

Regular exposure to poor air quality may lead to sinusitis.

Delhi sees 40-50% increase in sinusitis cases this year due to deteriorating air quality. Here's how to avoid or counter air pollution.

From respiratory diseases to gastrointestinal disorders, air pollution is linked to a wide range of diseases. Research also suggests that regular exposure to poor air quality may increase risk of chronic sinusitis, a commonly reported health problem in India. India's capital Delhi, which is ranked as the world's fourth-most polluted city, is witnessing a steep rise in sinusitis cases.

Doctors in the national capital have reported that the city has witnessed 40-50% in sinusitis cases this year, suggesting the deteriorating air quality as the cause.

Experts and medical professionals have been raising their concerns about the increasing environmental and vehicular pollution in Delhi and its adverse effects on respiratory health.

Delhi's air is not at all safe for breathing

Highlighting the various health effects of poor air quality, Dr Sanjiv Dang, ENT Specialist, Apollo Spectra Delhi Karol Bagh, reported a rapid surge in cases of upper respiratory infections with many complaining of sinusitis.

On average, he is attending 5 to 6 sinusitis patients daily in the OPD. ''Delhi's air is not at all safe for breathing and can lead to various health problems," he said.

How poor air quality leads to sinusitis? A sinus infection or sinusitis occurs when the cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed or infected. Inhaling fine particulate matter and pollutants in the air can irritate the sinus linings and trigger sinusitis symptoms, Dr Dang explained.

Sinusitis can also result from cold, allergies, infections (viral, fungal or bacterial), toxic medications, and nasal abnormalities.

According to Dr Dang, there has been increase in fungal sinusitis as well over the last few years.

Common symptoms of sinusitis

Here are some common symptoms associated with sinusitis:

Runny nose

Stuffy nose

Sore throat

Cough

Congestion

Loss of smell

Facial pain, and pressure

Fatigue

Dental pain

How to avoid or counter air pollution

Specially, Dr Dang recommended taking these two precautionary measures to avoid or counter air pollution and stay healthy:

Opt for indoor plants that help purify the air.

Avoid commuting near areas which are under construction to prevent breathing harmful air particles.

Citing the surge of sinusitis cases due to poor air quality, Dr Dang underscored the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat air pollution in Delhi.

