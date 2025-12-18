Delhi Smog: 10 Serious Health Risks Caused By Air Pollution

Delhi Smog: Air pollution is a silent killer that can leave a big imprint on human health. Here are top ten health risks that are associated to breathing polluted air...

Delhi Smog: Air pollution is a contamination of the indoor and outdoor environment by certain chemical, physical or biological agents that modify the natural characteristics of the atmosphere. Pollutants can be formed through many sources such as industrial facilities, motor vehicles, wildfires, household combustion devices, etc. Air pollution is a silent killer that can leave a big imprint on human health and millions of people are breathing poor air quality across certain parts of the world, including India.

10 Serious Health Risks Caused By Air Pollution

Pollutants that cause major public health crises include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ground-level ozone, hydrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide. The World Health Organization (WHO) explains, "Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can penetrate through the lungs and further enter the body through the blood stream, affecting all major organs. Exposure to PM2.5 can cause diseases both to our cardiovascular and respiratory system, provoking, for example stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)." Here are the top ten health risks that are associated with breathing polluted air:

Premature death: Scientists have found that long-term or short-term exposure to unhealthy air can reduce the span of human lives, leading to premature death. Asthma attacks: Breathing problem is also a common health issues people experience when the air quality outdoors become poor. Cardiovascular disease: A group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels that includes several health problems associated with the heart. There are several factors that can cause cardiovascular disease and one of them is air pollution. Many people report heart problems due to poor air quality, both indoors and outdoors. Lung cancer: In 2013, the WHO determined that particle pollution can cause lung cancer. It is also noted that lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Developmental damage: Experts note that exposure to air pollution can slow lung development in growing children. Air pollution can harm their health in the present and also reduce lung function as they grow older. Susceptibility to infection: Air pollution also exposes individuals to risks of lung infections, particularly in children. Worsen COPD symptoms: It is a non-factor that air pollution has many health risk and exposure to poor air quality can worsen certain health conditions. People living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may have difficulty breathing due to air pollution, which can result in hospitalisation and even death. Low infant birth weight: Scientists have found that air pollution can also increase the risk of low infant birth weight and infant mortality. Wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath: Another common health issues that people struggles with in their physical condition as air quality dips is wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

Tips To Tackle Air Pollution

The list does not end here, but these are some of the common health conditions that are reported when the air quality drops indoors and outdoors. The WHO explains, "Significant health benefits can be achieved by reducing a population's exposure to air pollution. Addressing air pollution through policy actions in energy, transport, waste management, agriculture and urban planning can also uncover additional co-benefits for health, climate mitigation and sustainable economic development."

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.