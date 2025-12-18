Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Delhi Smog: Air pollution is a contamination of the indoor and outdoor environment by certain chemical, physical or biological agents that modify the natural characteristics of the atmosphere. Pollutants can be formed through many sources such as industrial facilities, motor vehicles, wildfires, household combustion devices, etc. Air pollution is a silent killer that can leave a big imprint on human health and millions of people are breathing poor air quality across certain parts of the world, including India.
Pollutants that cause major public health crises include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ground-level ozone, hydrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide. The World Health Organization (WHO) explains, "Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can penetrate through the lungs and further enter the body through the blood stream, affecting all major organs. Exposure to PM2.5 can cause diseases both to our cardiovascular and respiratory system, provoking, for example stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)." Here are the top ten health risks that are associated with breathing polluted air:
The list does not end here, but these are some of the common health conditions that are reported when the air quality drops indoors and outdoors. The WHO explains, "Significant health benefits can be achieved by reducing a population's exposure to air pollution. Addressing air pollution through policy actions in energy, transport, waste management, agriculture and urban planning can also uncover additional co-benefits for health, climate mitigation and sustainable economic development."
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information