India's capital is facing the threat of another epidemic of vector-borne diseases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi recorded a whopping rise of 24 per cent in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases last week, according to the latest report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Between August 23 and 29, there were 24 fresh cases of dengue, 38 cases of malaria, and 7 cases of chikungunya in Delhi. With these 69 new cases, the total tally has gone up to 277 this year.

As per the report, 105 people have been infected with dengue cases, 128 with malaria and 44 with chikungunya till August 29 this year.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to stay more cautious as the combination of vector-borne diseases with COVID-19 can be catastrophic.

“Regular measures for preventing mosquito breeding, using repellents, and full sleeves clothes to ward off malaria or dengue must always be kept in mind,” said Dr. Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Medicine and Incharge at Medeor Hospital in Delhi, in an interview with IANS.

Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, but mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya & malaria can also cause a temporary increase in your body temperature. So, Dr. Sharma recommends seeking expert advice instead of trying self-medication when you have a fever. A correct diagnosis is important before initiating any treatments.

Natural remedies for treating dengue

Along with a decrease in temperature, dengue fever may be accompanied by certain other symptoms like severe abdominal pain, rapid breathing, high fever, persistent vomiting, restlessness, lethargy, and liver enlargement. Unfortunately, there is no medicine to treat dengue infection. You can usually look after yourself at home to relieve the symptoms until the infection is gone. In case you contact the dengue by any chance, here are some of the popular home remedies you can try.

Make sure to drink enough water

Because of excessive sweating and exertion during dengue fever, you may suffer extreme dehydration. So, take a lot of fluids to stay well hydrated.

Drink papaya leaf juice

Papaya leaves contain nutrients and organic compounds that can help in increasing your platelet count. Vitamin C in papaya leaves may help stimulate the immune system while the antioxidants in them help in reducing the stress and removing toxins from the body. To make the magic potion, simply crush the leaves and strain the juice from the crushed leaves.

Chew basil leaves

Basil or tulsi leaves are a popular and effective Ayurvedic remedy for dengue fever. Not only basil leaves can fight dengue fever, but also improve your overall immunity. Basil leaves contain essential oils that have natural insecticidal properties. As a result, the herb can help keep mosquitoes away and prevent vector-borne diseases. Just chew 5-6 basil leaves to improve the immune system if suffering from dengue.

Brew neem leaves

Known for their anti-bacterial properties, neem leaves work wonders on infections, burns, and any kind of skin problems. Neem leaves can increase platelet and white blood cell count as well as improve the immune system. Brew neem leaves and drink it if suffering from dengue.

Have orange juice

Drinking orange juice can help eliminate the dengue virus, promote antibodies in the immune system, and increase urination, which helps remove toxins from the body. Oranges are rich in Vitamin C, which can help repair your body cells.