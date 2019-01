A sudden change in the weather on Tuesday, 22 January, was witnessed in various parts of Delhi-NCR, as heavy rains and hailstorms caused a dip in the temperature. Apart from causing traffic jams, this unseasonal rain has also paved the way for several infections that can make you susceptible to various diseases. Untimely rains not only affect your existing diseases, but it also affects your immunity system. You may see a surge in health problems like viral fever, skin problems and if you are suffering from sinus, heavy untimely rains and hailstorms can cause severe problems for you. Children, elderly and those who are suffering from any health issues are more at risk of being affected during such unseasonal rains.

Here are some of the health risks that grows during unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Cold:

Cold is one of the most common health problems that occurs during the rainy season. A person from any age group can get cold when it is raining. If you get this milder respiratory illness you may witness symptoms such as fever, sore throat and constant sneezing. Experts recommend that avoid getting drenched in the rain and say no to frozen food during such climate fluctuation.

Malaria:

This deadly disease becomes more dangerous during the rainy season, as it spread through female mosquitos that breed in water clogged areas. Malaria can become a life-threatening disease if its symptoms such as high fever, chills, and flu are not treated quickly. Infants and pregnant woman are more likely to have severe cases of malaria. To keep this life-threatening disease at bay, save yourself from mosquito bites and as soon as you see any symptom of Malaria, consult a doctor immediately.

Hepatitis A:

Hepatitis A is a virus that thrives on the rainy season that directly targets your liver. You can get this infection by coming in contact with someone who already has this virus or if you consume contaminated food and water. Itching, diarrhoea and fatigue are the most common symptoms of hepatitis A. Doctors suggest that you should get your vaccination properly and if you’re suffering from hepatitis A virus, then you should increase the intake of calories in your diet.

Typhoid:

You can catch typhoid because of poor sanitation and infected water and food. This health problem can cause symptoms such as weakness, headache and pain. During untimely rains, avoid eating street food and cold food as well as make sure that your body is hydrated.

Stomach infection:

Rainy season paves the way for serious stomach infection such as gastroenteritis that further causes vomiting, diarrhoea and pain in your stomach. Experts suggest that you should not consume junk food during the rainy season and drink water after boiling it to remove any bacteria that can further affect your health.