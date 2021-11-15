Delhi Pollution: Schools To Be Shut For A Week, Govt Employees To Work From Home; Discussion On Lockdown Underway

According to the latest reports, the air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was no better at 441, 441, 423, 464 and 408, respectively.

With the spike in air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all the physical school classes will remain shut for a week and employees at government offices will be asked to work from home for the same period due to the air pollution crisis. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air." He further added, "Government offices to operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible." The move comes hours after an angry Supreme Court termed the rise in pollution as an "emergency situation" and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Pollution Crisis In The National Capital

Kejriwal, who held an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers and departments concerned to tackle rising air pollution, said that his government will present a proposal for lockdown before the apex court after discussions with the Centre, the CPCB, and other agencies. On Sunday, Delhi's air quality remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day with the 24-hour average air quality index being recorded at 437, a marginal improvement from the day before.

Expressing concern over Delhi's air quality, the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) said tackling pollution is a difficult challenge and the government's announcements "oversimplify the approach, thus reducing the gravity of the issue and urgency of prioritised action required".

Lockdown In Delhi?

Talking about the lockdown possibility in the state amid the spike in pollution level, Arvind Kejriwal said such a decision would be taken after discussing with the Centre and state agencies. "There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse...We're drafting a proposal.. which will be discussed with agencies, Centre...If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped," he told the media,

