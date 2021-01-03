Along with the COVID pandemic Delhi is reeling under intense cold wave with fast-dipping temperature. The city recorded its coldest morning in 15 years on New Year's Day as the mercury dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius 6 degrees below normal. In 2006 the minimum temperature had dipped to 0.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile hospitals in Delhi-NCR are witnessing at least 50 per cent rise in heart-related issues including heart attacks and strokes in comparison to last winter. Doctors told IANS that extremely low temperature and post-COVID complications are triggering the rise in cardiac issues among the public. Medanta Hospital in Gurugram