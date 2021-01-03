Along with the COVID pandemic, Delhi is reeling under intense cold wave with fast-dipping temperature. The city recorded its coldest morning in 15 years on New Year’s Day, as the mercury dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal. In 2006, the minimum temperature had dipped to 0.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are witnessing at least 50 per cent rise in heart-related issues, including heart attacks and strokes, in comparison to last winter. Also Read - Is your chest pain a sign of a heart attack, or something else?

Doctors told IANS that extremely low temperature and post-COVID complications are triggering the rise in cardiac issues among the public. Also Read - World Stroke Day 2020: Here are 5 lifestyle-related factors that increase your risk of having a stroke

Medanta Hospital in Gurugram has seen 50 per cent rise in patients coming with heart issues since the start of December, while Aakash Healthcare in Delhi is receiving an average 500 patients since November which was around 300 patients in previous years during winters. Also Read - What happens to your body when you eat too much salt

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital also said that it is witnessing a spike in cases of heart attacks and angina in the past 3 weeks.

Winter and cardiac issues

According to doctors, exposure to extremely cold temperatures in winters constrict blood vessels and coronary arteries. This results in elevated levels of blood pressure, restrictive blood flow, and reduced supply of oxygen to the body and the heart, which can eventually lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures can also lead to hypothermia, a condition that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce. This can result in damaged heart muscles.

Additionally, the emotional stress during winter, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, can increase levels of stress hormones, which in turn can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Patients with existing heart ailments are also delaying regular check-ups amid the pandemic, and this is another reason why the numbers of cardiac issues are increasing this winter. Heart patients are now coming with aggrieved condition of their disease, Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, Cardio Thoracic Surgery at the hospital, told IANS.

Covid-19 and cardiac issues

Covid-19 is also playing a major role in triggering a rise in cases of heart-related issues in Delhi-NCR.

Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional Cardiology, at Medanta, explained that the Covid-19 virus also affects the circulatory system of the body. It makes blood thicker and hence blocks arteries. This puts some patients at an increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke, he said.

Earlier, a study published in JAMA Cardiology medical journal, revealed that 78 per cent of Covid recovered patients have abnormalities in the heart while 60 per cent have an ‘ongoing myocardial inflammation’. The researchers also found higher levels of Troponins, the blood enzyme which indicates heart damage, among the Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to the news agency, Dr Anil Saxena, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, noted that while it is a common phenomenon to see a rise in heart-related cases during winters, Covid-19 is aggravating the issue further this year.

He added that many COVID patients are developing complications due to inflammation in the arteries and heart muscle.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, Head, Department of Cardiology at Aakash also opined that having a viral infection like COVID-19 during winters can further increase the risk of heart failure or heart attack, especially to those with pre-existing heart problems or other comorbidities.

How to prevent heart attacks in winters

Doctors advised that people with pre-existing heart conditions and those who have recovered from COVID-19 need to remain watchful for any symptoms of heart disease.

Here are some tips suggested by experts to prevent any fatal heart condition during winters.

Do not neglect any chest discomfort or sudden difficulty in breathing. Seek medical care whenever such symptoms occur.

If you’re a heart patient, go for regular screening tests to check your heart health.

One should also follow standard of care practices such as avoiding fried food and alcohol, layering of warm clothes, and regular exercise.

Experts reiterated that prompt treatment of heart disease can minimise damage to the heart and save lives.