Delhi-NCR Schools Closed on Monday? National Capital Chokes Again as AQI Crosses 500; Safety Tips for Kids and Schoolgoers

Schools Closed In Delhi-NCR: After battling chilling weather conditions for over a week, the national capital is now dealing with high AQI levels. Delhi's air has once again plunged back into the hazardous range, crossing 500 on the AQI scale, levels at which experts say that even healthy adults experience breathing discomfort. For children, the effects of high AQI are far more serious. On Sunday, Delhi-NCR region woke up to hazardous air quality as a thick, choking blanket of smog engulfed the area, slashing visibility, escalating health risks and forcing authorities to reimpose GRAP-4 restrictions.
Adding to the deteriorating conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for several parts of Delhi, warning of continued harsh winter weather in the coming days.
Taking cognizance of the deteriorating weather conditions and high AQI levels in the national capital, authorities are now considering keeping schools closed or shifting classes to online and hybrid modes. However, an official statement regarding the same is still awaited.
With such high AQI and predictions of a cold wave in the upcoming days, it is important to take note of what parents must do to keep their children safe and healthy. Read on to understand the tips that one can take right now to stay safe and protected.
Experts say that the effect of high AQI is far worse in kids than adults - the reason being - their lungs are still developing, their breathing rate is faster, and they spend more time outdoors or commuting to school. Each spike in pollution exposes them to microscopic particulate matter that penetrates deeper into their airways, triggering lasting respiratory, cognitive, and immunity-related impacts. As the smog thickens, paediatricians across the city are reporting a rise in breathlessness, persistent cough, eye irritation, fatigue, and worsening asthma episodes among young children.
What happens inside the body when you breathe toxic air? When you breathe toxic air, a chain reaction begins inside the body almost immediately, affecting not just the lungs but multiple vital organs. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, is small enough to bypass the body's natural defense mechanisms in the nose and throat. These microscopic particles travel deep into the lungs, where they irritate and inflame the airways. This inflammation can cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and asthma flare-ups, particularly in children and older adults.
What about the kids dealing with asthma? Experts say that those children who have asthma or allergies, can get seriously sick after breathing polluted air. "Just a few minutes outdoors on a severe AQI day can trigger flare-ups that might also require nebulisation or urgent medical care. Schools running buses during peak smog hours further add to the risk as pollutants also accumulate within enclosed spaces".
If you are residing in Delhi-NCR, make sure to follow these safety tips to keep your kids healthy and safe:
