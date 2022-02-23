Delhi Doctors Save 2-Year-Old Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest And Multiple Organ Failure Post-Covid Recovery

The infant was on a ventilator in ICU. He was also given hemodialysis and perinoteal dialysis during his treatment. The child has now been discharged from the hospital and is doing well.

In a miracle incident, a two-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure after recovering from coronavirus infection was saved by the doctors at a Delhi hospital. According to the medical reports, the infant was experiencing a high fever and breathing troubles after recovering from the deadly virus infection. His parents took him to a hospital immediately where he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest minutes after arriving there and could only be saved after 30 minutes of administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Speaking to the media, the doctors of the hospital said that the child was diagnosed with a severe case of bronchiolitis (viral pneumonia), which has led to pneumopericardium a rare condition where the sac around the heart is affected by damaged lungs. This led to a severe condition wherein the lungs busted due to the infection, which eventually led to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Post-COVID Health Complications The Child Experienced

COVID, as discussed several times, can leave your body suffering from some severe health complications including heart diseases. However, the parents of the child informed that the infant didn't have any serious health issues after recovering from COVID infections. However, he sometimes used to experience cough and high fever which eventually used to go away in a day or two. It was only this time that he suffered severe breathing issues when his parents rushed him to the hospital.

"Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, the child suffered a cardiac arrest. It was especially disturbing for me as a doctor because he is just two years old. Examinations revealed that he had developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disorder in which his own body was trying to kill multiple organs. As a result, the lungs, heart, brain, and kidneys had suffered considerable damage," Dr. Sayed Mustafa Hasan, a senior doctor at the hospital, was quoted as saying.

Some of The Severe Symptoms The Child Faced

According to the doctors, the infant experienced some severe symptoms while he was admitted to the hospital, these include:

Not to pass even urine, which eventually led to severe health conditions. Speech difficulty and loss of eye contact.

The doctors also said that the child's heart, lungs, and kidneys were not functioning when he was brought to the hospital. The team of doctors who saved the child used Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) to remove all waste from his body. This therapy continued non-stop for more than 60 hours. The doctors also used the cytosorb dialysis filter, to eliminate the infection from the body. They also worked on normalising the child's blood pressure.

However, doctors suggest that this condition can happen to other kids too, and the only way to keep the little ones safe is by undergoing regular medical/health checkups post COVID recovery.

