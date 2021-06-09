In yet another shocking incident an 18-year-old youth from Delhi diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening heart complication after recovering from the deadly virus infection. Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said COVID-19 led to inflammation of cardiac muscles in the boy which gave rise to the rare heart disease. According to the family the disease came to light when the boy fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. According to the reports the tests have revealed that the boy had a weak poorly functioning and enlarged heart post-COVID recovery. His heart had started to fail with reduced