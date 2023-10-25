Delhi And NCR Air Quality Dips To Poor Again: How Can People With Allergies And Sinusitis Stay Safe?

Delhi and NCR region is currently experiencing poor to very poor air quality. Several factors play a huge role in determining the air quality of the region. Firstly, the use of firecrackers during the festive season which is expected to rise as we approach Diwali. Second, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab contributes to a serious dip every year. Third, the sudden dip in temperature and shift in wind directions make it worse. Fourth, fumes from vehicles, factories, etc. are a daily factor.
The city's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 238 at 10 a.m., worsening from 220 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The average AQI was 196 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 258 in Faridabad, 176 in Gurugram, 200 in Noida and 248 in Greater Noida.
Tips For People With Sinusitis And Allergies To Stay Safe From Poor Air Quality
Some people suffer from poor AQI a lot more than others. These are the people who struggle with medical conditions like asthma, allergies, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, COPD, lung problems, etc. These people suffer from breathing problems, extreme nasal congestion, constant sneezing and also fever. Here are some tips for them to stay safe and healthy amidst all this.
- Always wear a mask when you step outside. Normal cotton masks may not help, wear N95 masks which help filter out the toxins and pollutants.
- Get plants at your house to purify the air. This will make your breathing and allergies a little bit better. There are number of plants which help purify the air naturally.
- Get an air purifier for your house.
- Take steam to relieve nasal congestion.
- Take prescription nasal drops but only after consulting a doctor.
- Washing your hair in lukewarm water will also help relieve nasal congestion.
- Keep your doors and windows closed at all times.
- Get rid of bad habits like smoking or drinking alcohol at least for a while. Smoking will make it worse for your lungs to function. Alcohol on the other hand contributes to more nasal congestion sometimes.
- Avoid going out at peak pollution hours like early morning and night.
- Avoid working out outside. Do all your physical activities indoors.