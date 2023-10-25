Delhi And NCR Air Quality Dips To Poor Again: How Can People With Allergies And Sinusitis Stay Safe?

The city's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 238 at 10 a.m., worsening from 220 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The average AQI was 196 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 258 in Faridabad, 176 in Gurugram, 200 in Noida and 248 in Greater Noida.

Tips For People With Sinusitis And Allergies To Stay Safe From Poor Air Quality

Some people suffer from poor AQI a lot more than others. These are the people who struggle with medical conditions like asthma, allergies, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, COPD, lung problems, etc. These people suffer from breathing problems, extreme nasal congestion, constant sneezing and also fever. Here are some tips for them to stay safe and healthy amidst all this.

