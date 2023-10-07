Delhi Air Quality Dips: How To Reduce Harm To Your Health From Air Pollution?

Winter is approaching fast and inevitably, the air quality of Delhi and NCR has began to drop. Adopt some changes to your lifestyle in order to stay healthy and safe.

Temperatures have started to drop in Delhi, NCR and other adjoining regions and we know what this indicates. Every year, the quality of air starts to become poor during this time of the year. This is partly because of the dip in temperature as winter season approaches, partly because of crop burning in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and partly because of fireworks during the festive seasons. All of this combined, the city's air quality will eventually stoop to al all time low.

Poor air quality has devastating impacts on health. It increases the risk of heart diseases, respiratory infections, lung cancer and stroke. This horrible air quality affects people with pre-existing medical conditions even more. Over the years, with changing climate and increasing pollution, the city has not witnessed many changes in this regard. Every year, this happens on repeat and the only thing that people can do is take precautions and brace themselves from falling ill.

Follow These Steps To Prevent Infections Induced By Pollution

Air pollution can make you seriously ill, here's how you can stay safe and healthy:

Monitor Air Quality: Keep yourself updated on climate and weather changes from news apps or weather apps. If you already have the required information, you must forward it to other people or warn them. It is best to not go outside unless it is very important. It is fine if you are travelling somewhere but, avoid activities that require you to be outside for long. Use Air Purifiers: Get an air purifier for your home. You may think that your home is safer than outside but, you are eventually breathing the same polluted air. An air purifier will at least det rd of the worst toxins. Wear N95 Mask: When you are stepping outdoors, always wear a mask. N95 masks are the best as they help filter the air out. This will at least ensure that you are not breathing in all the pollutants every day. Stay Indoors: The peak pollution hours are early morning, evening and late night when the air is cold. Cold air sinks to the ground level and carries the pollution along with it. Try to avoid being outside during these hours. Ventilate Your Home: Make sure to keep your house and rooms properly ventilated. Keep Air Purifying Plants: Plants are an excellent and natural way to improve air quality inside the house. You can keep these following varieties: peace lily, spider plant, snake plant, English ivy, etc. Follow A Healthy Diet And Drink Water: During this time, do not compromise on your diet. Make sure to eat lots of fruits and vegetables and other foods which help build immunity. Also, do not forget to hydrate. The more water you drink, the more toxins your body can flush out. Drink detox juice once a week. Exercise: Any physical activity is a good way to boost your lung and heart health. Keep at it. Quit Bad Habits: Stop smoking cigarettes, and other things, stop vaping or inhaling anything else that might worsen your lung health. Drink Warm Water With Honey Every Morning: This is a great way to detox your body as well as boost immunity.

